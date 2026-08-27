Adele Hixon-Day Joins C-SPAN as Chief Development Officer

WASHINGTON—C-SPAN has named Adele Hixon-Day as chief development officer, a new senior leadership role focused on expanding philanthropic support for the not-for-profit public affairs network.

A 15-year veteran of fundraising, development and organizational leadership, Hixon-Day has worked as chief advancement officer at the Smithsonian Institution and as vice president of development at the National Trust for Historic Preservation. She will lead C-SPAN’s philanthropic strategy, building relationships with foundations, major donors and individuals who share the network’s commitment to nonpartisan, unfiltered coverage of government and politics, the network said.

“Adele joins C-SPAN at a pivotal moment,” C-SPAN CEO Sam Feist said. “For decades, the cable and satellite, and recently the streaming industry has made C-SPAN’s unique public service possible, and that support remains vitally important. At the same time, we need to broaden the community of individuals and organizations invested in C-SPAN and its future. Adele has the experience, energy and vision to help us build that next chapter.”

Since its 1979 inception, C-SPAN has been funded mainly through license fees paid by the cable, satellite and streaming companies that carry its networks. The push into fundraising is meant to bolster the network’s support in an era of cord-cutting and declining pay TV subscribership.

In her new role, Hixon-Day will develop philanthropic support for C-SPAN’s journalism, civic education and digital innovation efforts, as well as the preservation and modernization of its video archives.

“C-SPAN occupies a truly unique place in American civic life, and I’m excited to help strengthen that public service for the future,” she said. “There is a tremendous opportunity to connect people and organizations who care about democracy, civic education and access to trusted information with C-SPAN’s mission. I look forward to expanding the community of supporters who will help C-SPAN continue to serve the American people.”

A 501c3 nonprofit organization, C-SPAN’s networks and digital platforms provide viewers with unfiltered coverage of Congress, the White House and Supreme Court, including gavel-to-gavel coverage of House and Senate proceedings, as well as public-affairs programming and call-in shows.

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“C-SPAN was created with a remarkably durable idea: give the American people direct access to their government and let them make up their own minds,” Feist said. “Building a strong philanthropic program will help ensure that C-SPAN — and our commitment to Democracy Unfiltered — remains strong for the next generation.”