Tegna Names Scott Gill VP, Technology and Operations
Will oversee engineering and tech at group’s 64 local stations
McLEAN, Va.—Tegna has promoted Scott Gill to vice president of operations, responsible for overseeing engineering, technology and sports operations across the group’s 64 local stations.
He’ll be tasked with leading efforts to strengthen station performance, modernize infrastructure and support the delivery of the company’s journalism product across broadcast, streaming and mobile platforms.
Gill, who joined Tegna in 2012, was most recently head of technology and sports operations.
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“Scott brings a unique combination of operational expertise, technical leadership and innovation to this position,” said Kurt Rao, Tegna executive vice president, chief technology and digital products officer. “He's played a critical role in advancing our stations’ technology, and he has the expertise we need to strengthen our operations as we continue to shape the future of local media.”
As head of technology and sports operations, Gill defined and executed technological and operational strategies across Tegna’s broadcast station while supporting its NBA, WNBA, NHL, MLB and other live sports properties, as well as nationally syndicated programming.
He also directed and managed Tegna’s drone and helicopter technologies and pilot operations.
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“I’m excited to take on this new role leading tech and operations teams across Tegna,” Gill said. “Local journalism depends on strong technology. I look forward to working with our station leaders to strengthen the tools our newsrooms rely on to serve our communities.”
Before joining Tegna, Gill worked for 10 years in field operations at Fox News Channel. He also worked at Harpo Productions on The Oprah Winfrey Show and at several TV stations and production facilities. Outside of broadcasting, he is a former emergency medical technician and a pilot, Tegna said.
Mike Demenchuk is content manager of TV Tech and content director of the NAB Show Daily, taking on those roles after serving as content manager of Broadcasting+Cable and Multichannel News since 2017. After stints as reporter and editor at Adweek, The Bond Buyer and local papers in New Jersey, he joined the staff of Multichannel News in 1999 as assistant managing editor and had served as the cable trade publication's managing editor since 2005. He edits copy and writes headlines for both the TV Tech print magazine and website, and manages content and production of the NAB Show Daily and other special projects.