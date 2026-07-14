Tegna Names Scott Gill VP, Technology and Operations

McLEAN, Va.—Tegna has promoted Scott Gill to vice president of operations, responsible for overseeing engineering, technology and sports operations across the group’s 64 local stations.

He’ll be tasked with leading efforts to strengthen station performance, modernize infrastructure and support the delivery of the company’s journalism product across broadcast, streaming and mobile platforms.

Gill, who joined Tegna in 2012, was most recently head of technology and sports operations.

[Also Read: Court Denies Stay of Nexstar-Tegna Merger]

“Scott brings a unique combination of operational expertise, technical leadership and innovation to this position,” said Kurt Rao, Tegna executive vice president, chief technology and digital products officer. “He's played a critical role in advancing our stations’ technology, and he has the expertise we need to strengthen our operations as we continue to shape the future of local media.”

As head of technology and sports operations, Gill defined and executed technological and operational strategies across Tegna’s broadcast station while supporting its NBA, WNBA, NHL, MLB and other live sports properties, as well as nationally syndicated programming.

He also directed and managed Tegna’s drone and helicopter technologies and pilot operations.

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“I’m excited to take on this new role leading tech and operations teams across Tegna,” Gill said. “Local journalism depends on strong technology. I look forward to working with our station leaders to strengthen the tools our newsrooms rely on to serve our communities.”

Before joining Tegna, Gill worked for 10 years in field operations at Fox News Channel. He also worked at Harpo Productions on The Oprah Winfrey Show and at several TV stations and production facilities. Outside of broadcasting, he is a former emergency medical technician and a pilot, Tegna said.