Mark Vinten Joins ASG’s Audio and Postproduction Team

EMERYVILLE, Calif.—Systems integrator Advanced Systems Group has hired Mark Vinten as a senior account executive on its audio and postproduction team.

An industry veteran with experience in professional recording, broadcast technology, manufacturing and systems integration, Vinten will be tasked with fortifying relationships with existing ASG clients and developing new opportunities throughout Southern California.

Prior to ASG, Vinten worked for 10 years at Evertz, progressing from service technician to director of West Coast sales and service. Earlier in his career, he worked for eight years as an engineer for rapper and music producer Lil Jon, contributing to projects with R&B singer Usher that earned four Grammy nominations and two Grammy awards, ASG said.

“Mark understands our business because he’s lived it from multiple perspectives,” said Hamid “Gadget” Hopkins, director of audio and post at ASG, to whom Vinten will report. “He doesn’t lead with products. He begins with conversations about workflows and solving problems.”

Vinten said he joined ASG because of his longstanding relationship with its president, Dave Van Hoy, and a desire to offer clients a broader range of solutions.

“I've worked with small and large customers in the media space,” Vinten said. “I think of facilities as more than a new box here and there or compartmentalized systems. I look at the facility workflows as a whole and identify efficiencies and new technology that can maximize value.”

He also cited the company’s in-house expertise as a reason for signing on.

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“ASG has subject matter experts covering traditional on-prem solutions, hybrid and cloud-based solutions, and the ability to provide creative and technical staffing to support customers as needed,” he said.

Vinten can be reached at mvinten@asgllc.com.