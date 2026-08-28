Scripps Hires NBCU Sales Veteran Jen Carfley

NEW YORK—The E.W. Scripps Company has appointed Jen Carfley head of small and medium business growth (SMB) and direct response advertising, effective immediately.

In this newly created role, Carfley will lead the company’s enterprise-wide strategy to connect advertisers with Scripps’ premium video inventory – including sports, news and entertainment – and performance-driven television advertising solutions across its local, national, linear and connected TV platforms.

Beginning next year, Carfley will also lead direct response advertising for Scripps’ ION and Bounce networks, while Scripps’ longtime partner Marathon Ventures will continue overseeing those efforts for Grit, ION Mystery, ION Plus and Laff.

Based in New York, Carfley reports to Brian Norris, Scripps’ chief revenue officer.

“Jen brings the strategic vision, growth mindset and proven execution we need to accelerate growth across SMB and performance advertising,” said Norris. “Her experience across linear and connected TV will help us make Scripps’ premium video inventory easier to access and easier to buy, including creating simpler pathways for performance brands to participate in premium live sports. She will help us create stronger connections between advertisers and engaged audiences while giving small and medium-sized businesses, mid-market advertisers and performance marketers more flexible, measurable ways to grow their businesses.”

Carfley brings more than 15 years of media and advertising sales experience across linear, digital and streaming platforms. She most recently served as vice president of the SMB growth team within NBCUniversal’s advertising and partnerships division. Before joining NBCUniversal, Carfley held sales and direct response leadership roles at Sling TV and Dish Media Sales, Defy Media – a content creation company – and BBC America and BBC World News. At BBC America and BBC World News, she founded and led the performance media division within the ad sales team.

Carfley earned her Bachelor of Science in sports management and marketing from Juniata College in Huntingdon, Pennsylvania.