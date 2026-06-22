Greg Garmon Joins Imagine as Senior VP, Americas Video Sales

DENVER—Imagine Communications has appointed Greg Garmon as senior vice president, Americas video sales, a new position at the broadcast technology, playout solutions and ad tech provider.

Garmon, who most recently was president, media and entertainment at Conference Technologies (CTI), will be responsible for sales and business development efforts for the company’s playout and infrastructure portfolio across the region, with a focus on driving account growth.

“We are very pleased to welcome Greg to the Imagine team and confident that he will make an immediate impact on our business,” Glodina Lostanlen, chief revenue officer at Imagine, said. “Greg brings a rare combination of hands-on channel and SI experience and a proven track record of leading high-performing teams and driving operational and commercial performance. That combination is exactly what we need to accelerate our Americas business and deliver meaningful value for our customers.”

Garmon brings to Imagine more than 20 years of experience in the M&E and technology sectors, the company said, in posts spanning sales leadership, enterprise operations, P&L ownership and investor management.

Prior to CTI, Garmon held several executive leadership roles at Diversified, including chief operating officer and president, media and entertainment. He also founded IT consulting and managed services firm Alltek Holdings, which developed and marketed on-prem and cloud-based offerings, Imagine said.

“What drew me to Imagine was a strong alignment between the company’s strategic direction and the markets I have spent my career serving,” Garmon said. “Having worked on the systems integration side of the business, I understand firsthand what both partners and broadcasters need to succeed. There is tremendous opportunity to strengthen our partner ecosystem and expand into the markets they serve. I look forward to working with the Imagine team to make that happen across the Americas.”

For more information on Imagine, visit its website.