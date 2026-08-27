Lutz Rathmann to Become CEO of Riedel Communications

WUPPERTAL, Germany—Riedel Communications has announced that on Jan. 1, 2027. Lutz Rathmann will become CEO of Riedel Communications, assuming overall responsibility for the Product Division and Managed Technology Division.

On the same date Anthony Zuyderhoff will take on the role of Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), leading the company’s newly unified global go-to-market organization.

Jan Eveleens, currently CEO of the Product Division, will retire at the end of 2026 following a long and successful career in the broadcast industry.

Riedel said that the new setup brings the Product Division and Managed Technology Division into closer alignment, combining Riedel’s product development and live-production expertise more closely.

Both divisions will retain their respective teams, expertise, and market focus while collaborating more closely across the business. At the same time, Riedel said it will connect its customer-facing sales, service, support, and marketing functions through a shared go-to-market leadership, enabling a more coordinated and consistent approach to customers and partners.

“Our customers do not think in terms of internal structures or individual responsibilities. They expect us to understand their challenges and bring the right capabilities together,” said Rathmann. “By aligning Product and Managed Technology more closely and strengthening how we connect with the market, we can turn our combined experience into greater value for customers and partners.”

As part of the changes, Rathmann will take overall responsibility for both divisions. Before returning to lead Managed Technology in 2020, Rathmann had already held senior roles at Riedel, including Vice Director Global Events and Head of Project Management. Since then, he has strategically expanded the business, developed new opportunities and partnerships, and advanced the solution portfolio for international event and live productions.

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Together with Jan Eveleens, Riedel reported that he has also driven closer collaboration between Managed Technology and the Product Division — laying the groundwork for bringing both areas even closer together under his leadership.

“Our ambition is to make Riedel feel like one company at every customer touchpoint,” said Zuyderhoff. “That means connecting our commercial teams more closely, bringing the right expertise to the table earlier, and focusing less on individual products and more on the outcomes our customers want to achieve.”

Zuyderhoff, currently Executive Director Global Sales, will assume leadership of the new go-to-market organization and bring Riedel’s primary customer-facing functions under a shared direction. The new setup is designed to make collaboration more seamless, accelerate decision-making, and strengthen how Riedel supports customers and partners across products and services.

“Lutz knows our customers, our technologies, and the realities of complex live production,” said Thomas Riedel, Riedel Group CEO. “Anthony brings the commercial perspective and market focus needed to translate that strength into a consistent customer experience. Together, they will help us connect our capabilities more effectively and make Riedel easier to engage with, easier to understand, and stronger in the market. I also want to thank Jan for his tremendous contribution to Riedel and am very pleased that we will continue to benefit from his expertise as a consultant.”

Further information about Riedel and its solutions is available at www.riedel.net.