Locality Deploys Nielsen’s Media Data Engine

NEW YORK—Nielsen and the local TV advertising platform Locality have announced the integration of Nielsen’s Media Data Engine (MDE) into Locality’s broadcast advertising infrastructure.

The partnership accelerates demographic audience delivery and modernizes local television measurement in the U.S., the two companies reported.

With the Integration, Locality becomes the first broadcast sales organization to implement Nielsen’s MDE offering at scale, enabling demographic audience delivery across all U.S. local markets to within four days of airing. Previously, this process took weeks.

The integration will also bring greater speed, consistency, and predictive capabilities to local broadcast campaigns.

“This partnership marks a major step forward for local broadcast,” said Ann Hailer, president of Broadcast at Locality. “For decades, local television has operated on delayed reporting cycles that limited agility and optimization. By integrating Nielsen’s Media Data Engine directly into our infrastructure, we are accelerating access to trusted audience insights and enabling advertisers and stations to make faster, more informed decisions across local markets.”

Nielsen’s MDE is a next-generation data infrastructure designed to improve the timeliness and scalability of measurement. Through this integration, Locality gains streamlined access to Nielsen Local TV data across all 210 local markets, enabling more responsive campaign planning, in-flight optimization, and performance monitoring.

“Local advertisers and broadcasters need the same level of speed and insight that has transformed national and digital media,” said Paul LeFort, managing director of Nielsen’s Local TV Client Services. “Our Media Data Engine was built to power the future of audience measurement and only Nielsen can reliably measure different demographics, including at the local level. By teaming up with Locality, we are introducing a new level of sophistication, innovation and possibilities for the entire local ad ecosystem.”

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The integration reflects a broader shift toward converged planning and more dynamic campaign management. By speeding up access to demographic audience insights, Locality and Nielsen are enabling local broadcast to operate with greater transparency, comparability, and responsiveness across markets.

The partnership also lays the groundwork for future innovation, including predictive analytics, AI-driven modeling, and more advanced audience-based applications in linear television.

“This partnership is about building the infrastructure for the next generation of local advertising,” said Michael Collins, CEO of Locality. “Together with Nielsen, we are redefining what’s possible for local media, bringing broadcast measurement into a more modern, intelligent era.”

The integration is now live across all local markets.