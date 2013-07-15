Pebble Beach Systems to showcase updated Marina automation system

At IBC2013, Pebble Beach Systems will showcase its updated Marina automation system.

New is the SmartPanel, a user-configurable feature that gives customers the ability to design their own control panels within the Marina user interface. This gives the operator, for example, a custom-designed panel to take manual control of both Marina and external devices, or perhaps have a panel dedicated for controlling live graphics.

In addition to the advantage of a single operator having this level of device control within the automation client, the SmartPanel brings system management benefits by improving reporting and traceability, as commands made via the SmartPanel are incorporated into Marina's AsRun log.

Also at IBC, Pebble Beach Systems will show and MPEG-2 transport stream delivered over IP (TSoIP) on both the Dolphin integrated channel device and the Stingray channel-in-a-box system.

For more information, visit Pebble Beach Systems at IBC stand 8.B58.