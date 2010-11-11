Nevion to showcase range and facility surveillance solutions at GV Expo

Washington, DC, November 11, 2010 – Nevion, formerly Network/VPG, a leading video transport solutions provider for broadcasters, service providers and government entities worldwide, will be demonstrating comprehensive range and facility surveillance solutions for government and military organizations at booth #706 at GV Expo, taking place on December 1-2 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, DC.

Nevion’s advanced range and facility surveillance solutions network signals from cameras at multiple locations and transport varied formats of video, audio and data over any network infrastructure—fiber overlay, SONET/SDH or IP. Integrating existing infrastructures with next-generation technologies, Nevion solutions feature NEBS Level 3 certified products for operation in harsh environments, space-saving modules for lower operating costs, and comprehensive management and control, including remote monitoring. Unlike other equipment providers, Nevion offers integrated network interfaces. HD to SONET, 3G to fiber, and HD or SD to IP each require only one module, saving space, power and resources.

Nevion’s surveillance solutions are used extensively by government organizations all over the world. NASA has worked with Nevion for the past 20 years, and used Nevion’s Ventura high-density, high-speed, uncompressed fiber transport solution to transport video from multiple cameras for 3D debris analysis of the Endeavor space shuttle launch. Nevion’s Ventura VS861 was used to multiplex and de-multiplex the video, providing multiple views of the launch at full bandwidth (1.5Gbps).

About Nevion

Nevion is a video transport solution provider for broadcasters, telecommunications service providers and government entities worldwide. With the most flexible and scalable video processing and transport over any network, Nevion puts power, reliability and quality behind global media transport solutions. Its Ventura, Flashlink and VikinX product lines deliver the full range of content transport, signal processing, and routing solutions, with comprehensive system management and control. With the lowest carbon footprint in the industry, Nevion products are the greenest of their kind, reducing customers’ operational expenses and benefiting the environment. Nevion maintains its world headquarters in Sandefjord, Norway and U.S. headquarters in Oxnard, CA, with global offices in Singapore, Dubai, and the United Kingdom. For more information, please visit www.nevion.com.

