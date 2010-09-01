GLOBALSTOR’S EXTREMESTOR-DI TO POWER BLUEFISH444’S UPGRADED SYMMETRY SOFTWARE DEMONSTRATION AT IBC 2010

AMSTERDAM, THE NETHERLANDS, SEPTEMBER 8, 2010 ― Globalstor® Data Corporation, a premier OEM integrator of high-performance RAID, SAN and storage/video servers, is pleased to announce that its ExtremeStor-DI video storage and playback system will power Bluefish444’s (IBC Stand 7.J07) powerful new Symmetry 3.9.2 software-based 3D playback demonstration, at this year’s IBC show.

The demonstration will feature multi-stream stereoscopic 3D workflow using Bluefish444’s upgraded Symmetry software, which now features 3D stereoscopic capture and preview capabilities, coupled with its Epoch/2K Ultra video card, Adobe Creative Suite 5 and Globalstor’s ExtremeStor-DI 10 drive tower with dual Intel Xeon 5680 multi core processors. As Bluefish444’s proprietary integrated DI acquisition, review and playback software for Windows, Symmetry takes advantage of the multi channel I/O functionality within Epoch and Create to capture, store and preview independent 422/444 SDI streams as left eye and right eye, specifically designed for stereoscopic 3D workflow. Bluefish444 will deploy the latest generation of Globalstor’s 10-drive ExtremeStor-DI tower for data capture, processing and real-time playback of high-resolution video content processed by the Epoch/2K Ultra dual link and multichannel video card.

“Globalstor’s ExtremeStor-DI system is the perfect hardware component for this demonstration because of its ability to handle stereoscopic 3D preview and other high-resolution content,” says Craige Mott, managing director, Bluefish444. “This demo will bring to life our newest multi-stream stereoscopic 3D workflow capabilities alongside Globalstor’s ExtremeStor–DI in as close to a ‘real-world’ situation as possible.”

The latest generation of Globalstor’s ExtremeStor-DI video storage and playback workstations offer native, uncompressed 4K, stereoscopic 2K and R3D (RED 3D) resolution playback in a single solution, either in a rack-mount or tower configuration, along with 10 PCI Express (PCI-E) card slots.

“We are happy to partner with Bluefish444 for this demonstration as it will showcase the upgraded capabilities of its Symmetry software coupled with the high-content capacity of our ExtremeStor-DI product,” says Scott Leif, president of Globalstor Data Corporation. “With the broadcast industry’s growing high-resolution storage technology needs, especially with the latest trend towards 3D content, IBC is the perfect venue for illustrating how these systems would work in an actual DI workflow situation.”

With ExtremeStor-DI base model capacity starting at just under 2.5TBs and scalable up to 72TBs in a single 6U rackmount, the cost per megabyte is at an all-time low, making the ExtremeStor series of video storage desktop, tower and rackmount servers the most attractive ROI for the digital intermediate and digital cinema marketplace today.

About Bluefish444

Bluefish444 is a division and brand name of Bluefish Technologies Pty Ltd. based in

S. Melbourne, Australia. It is a leading supplier of uncompressed video cards for the Windows, MacOSX and Linux operating systems. Its video capture cards are used by a large number of OEMs specializing in broadcast and digital intermediary solutions. By continuing to work with workstation vendors, system integrators and resellers, Bluefish444 has made it easier for end-users to purchase off the shelf Windows and Mac OSX based editing, animation and compositing solutions making sure that the hardware is optimized for analog, and 2K/HD/SD SDI solutions. For more information on Bluefish444, please visit the Bluefish444 website at www.bluefish444.com.

About Globalstor Data Corporation

Globalstor® Data Corporation is a leading distributor of high-performance RAID, SAN and storage/video servers. Widely recognized for its value-added services, including systems integration and customer support, Globalstor is an OEM with a full spectrum of hardware and software support offering a broad range of broadcast and video professional solutions including DVD-R Digital Video Dailies solutions, 2K and 4K Digital Intermediate solutions, and high-performance high-definition video servers offering scaleable storage of up to 72TBs in a single server. Globalstor serves a worldwide customer base from its U.S. headquarters in Chatsworth, California, and internationally through a strong foundation of overseas authorized resellers. For more information regarding Globalstor Data Corporation, visit www.globalstor.com.