Viaccess-Orca Secures New Android TV STB for Orange Spain IPTV Offering

PARIS — Sept. 10, 2019 — Viaccess-Orca (VO), a global leader providing OTT and TV platforms, content protection, and advanced data solutions, announced today that Orange Spain has deployed a new Android™ TV set-top box (STB) secured by VO's DRM solution for its IPTV service. This new STB will enable Orange Spain pay-TV subscribers to access a wide range of premium content, including Ultra HD, live, and VOD, protected by VO.

"Android TV offers a quick time-to-market for new services and a rich set of applications, which is exactly the type of experience we want to provide to our subscribers. The key is ensuring that content is well-protected," said José Antonio Guzmán, Director of OrangeTV at Orange Spain. "VO's DRM relies on powerful hardware-based content protection mechanisms, allowing us to meet the most demanding studio security requirements in the world."

Orange Spain is now using security agents from VO within both its legacy Linux-based STBs and new Android TV STBs, ensuring a superior television experience for all subscribers. VO's proprietary DRM and a multi-DRM backend platform are currently in use by more than 30 leading operators around the world and successfully deployed on Android STBs for IPTV and OTT services. VO's DRM passed a rigorous assessment by Cartesian, proving that it is a robust content security solution.

"Content security requirements are continuously changing and increasing in complexity, and VO's wide range of security services and solutions are made to address these challenges. Our DRM solution ensures that operators can deliver a rich offering in any ecosystem, including Android TV," said Paul Molinier, CEO of Viaccess-Orca. "VO DRM is available on Android TV STBs from a variety of manufacturers, and we have significant deployment expertise in this environment, making us attractive to operators like Orange Spain that want to quickly launch and monetize a new television offering."

