Triveni Digital Simplifies ATSC 3.0 Service Assurance With New StreamScope XM Verifier

PRINCETON, N.J. — March 11, 2019 — Triveni Digital today announced that its award-winning StreamScope® XM Verifier software for verifying video, audio, and metadata service quality metrics in ATSC 3.0 environments is now shipping. StreamScope XM Verifier is designed to receive, verify, and record ATSC 3.0 broadcast streams with RF and IP inputs. Protocols such as ROUTE, MMTP, and STLTP are supported. Additionally, users can record and manage PCAP files for playback. With StreamScope XM Verifier, broadcast television station engineers and field staff can get a quick, comprehensive view of multiple ATSC 3.0 services, bringing convenience, affordability, and flexibility to next-generation broadcast television operations.

"ATSC 3.0 trials and deployments are underway, and as a leader in digital television solutions, we want to make the transition as seamless as possible for broadcasters," said Ralph Bachofen, vice president sales and marketing at Triveni Digital. "Putting StreamScope XM Verifier in the hands of key technical personnel that are on the go improves operational efficiencies and enhances quality of service, while helping users fully absorb and understand the complexity of the ATSC 3.0 standard."

StreamScope XM Verifier uses the same ATSC 3.0 analysis engine as the company's widely deployed StreamScope XM MT professional workgroup analyzer, but it adds an extra level of simplicity and convenience to service assurance operations by enabling broadcasters to run the software on a Windows 10-based laptop. Offering compatibility with a variety of third-party 3.0 input devices, such as USB dongles and PCI card RF receivers, StreamScope XM Verifier reduces the number of tools an engineer needs onsite, decreasing ATSC 3.0 service assurance costs.

A simple, powerful tool for visual verification of service parameters, StreamScope XM Verifier provides broadcasters with everything they need to validate that ATSC 3.0 operations are running smoothly, including customizable at-a-glance dashboards; real-time graphs, charts, and tables; as well as video rendering and rotating thumbnails.

StreamScope XM Verifier is a part of an extensive family of analyzers from Triveni Digital and leverages the company's vast engineering experience in service-quality assurance solutions.

Triveni Digital will demonstrate the StreamScope XM Verifier at the 2019 NAB Show, booth N3908. More information about Triveni Digital products is available at www.TriveniDigital.com.

