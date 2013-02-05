Integrated Microwave Technologies, LLC (IMT) Heads to CABSAT 2013 with Award-Winning Lineup of Microwave Gear

Company to Showcase and Demo Its Nucomm and RF Central Wireless Products

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, FEBRUARY 5, 2013 — Integrated Microwave Technologies, LLC (IMT), a Business Unit within the Vitec Group’s Videocom Division, and a leader in advanced digital microwave systems serving the Broadcast and Sports & Entertainment markets, showcases its state-of-the-art digital microwave video systems for portable and fixed-link applications from its Nucomm and RF Central brands at CABSAT 2013 (Hall 8, Stand D8-20).

“IMT looks forward to demonstrating a wide range of its technology to attendees at the upcoming CABSAT show,” says Integrated Microwave Technologies Divisional Chief Executive Stephen Shpock. “As the Middle East and Africa's largest broadcast digital media and satellite expo, CABSAT is the perfect avenue to meet with our local customers and distributors, and learn more about the specific, growing needs of broadcasters in this region of the world.”

IMT will be demonstrating its RF Central 2-GHz microLite HD Transmitter at CABSAT 2013. The camera-mountable 2-GHz microLite HD transmitter features SD/HD encoding in a miniature transmit solution package and has been specially designed to address both the domestic and international broadcasting band requirements within a single unit. The microLite HD now covers from 1.9 to 2.5GHz and delivers up to 200mW from a package of less than 12 cubic inches. Designed for a new generation of HD (SDI)-capable compact cameras, the transmitter supports video and embedded audio transmission. The unit’s size makes it ideal for broadcast ENG operations. The 2-GHz microLite HD may be camera mounted via a hot shoe or paired with Litepanels camera-mounted lighting solutions. It features superb H.264 SD and HD encoding capabilities and operates in the standard 2k DVB-T COFDM mode. The H.264 video encoder supports the main profile of the H.264 standard, providing a 30-percent bit-rate reduction or video quality improvement compared to encoders that only support the H.264 baseline profile.

IMT's next-generation Nucomm brand CamPac2 Plus HD/SD COFDM Microwave Transmitter will also be on display. Intended for wireless camera applications, such as sports coverage and electronic news gathering (ENG), the CamPac2 Plus offers MPEG-4 encoding/decoding, superb HD, low power consumption and is available in licensed bands, along with other bands upon request. The CamPac2’s stylish and rugged machined housing provides durability and exceptional thermal characteristics for operation in the harshest of conditions. The CamPac2 Plus offers the same quality transmission as its predecessor, in half the amount of bandwidth, utilizing MPEG-4. It also allows more video paths in the same amount of bandwidth, attractive to stations in markets with high amounts of RF congestion.

Nucomm’s Newscaster DR2 will also be exhibited at the show. The Newscaster DR2 is a split-box HD/SD COFDM diversity microwave receiver intended for outside broadcast and other mobile video applications. Its stylish rugged machined housing provides durability and excellent thermal characteristics for operation in the harshest of conditions. The receiver has four RF inputs that communicate directly with the system’s external intelligent receivers in the 1.99 to 2.70 GHz and 6.40 to 7.75 GHz bands, with other bands also available. The use of external intelligent receivers allows the receive antennas to be remotely mounted.

IMT will also be showcasing its RF Central Direct VUCOFDM (DVB-T-compliant) Diversity Handheld Receiver/Monitor. Direct VU offers exceptional RF performance and durability, combined with true ease of operation and superb H.264 and MPEG-2 decoding. The unit displays COFDM video transmissions using a built-in internal 9-inch, 16:9 format high-resolution LCD screen. The display also features an easy-to-use menu-driven interface. Much more than a COFDM handheld receiver, the Direct VU can send video over Ethernet to remote software or hardware decoders. This allows multiple remote viewers to monitor the same video simultaneously. An SDI output enables the user to view the incoming video on an external monitor if needed.

The RF Central RMR-X6-II will also be on display during CABSAT 2013. The RMR-X6-II is a software-defined, six-input digital diversity receiver that provides maximum ratio combining, DVB-T receive capabilities, an ASI output for forwarding the stream, UDP streaming over IP (Ethernet) and an internal MPEG-2 SD/HD decoder. The unit is controllable via the front panel, RS232, or Ethernet. Stream-monitoring capability is provided for network management. The sophisticated monitoring of the X6-II allows viewing of RF parameters such as SNR and transport stream functions for continuity and stream identification. A local CVBS on-screen display, in addition to the front-panel OLED, gives the operator all the vital characteristics of the incoming signals with a data and spectrum viewer screen.

About Integrated Microwave Technologies, LLC

Integrated Microwave Technologies, LLC (IMT) is a Business Unit within the Vitec Group’s Videocom Division. The company comprises the leading microwave brands Nucomm, RF Central and Microwave Service Company (MSC), offering broadcasters worldwide complete broadcast solutions. Nucomm is a premium brand of digital microwave video systems for portable and fixed link applications. RF Central is an innovative brand of compact microwave video equipment for licensed and license free broadcast applications. MSC is a premier provider of engineering, integration, technical support, installation and commissioning services. IMT is an ISO 9001:2008 certified QMS organization and recipient of multiple industry awards for design and innovations.

More information can be found atwww.imt-broadcast.com.

A Snapshot of The Vitec Group

Vitec is an international Group principally serving customers in the broadcast, photographic and military, aerospace and government (MAG) markets. Listed on the London Stock Exchange with 2011 revenue of £351.0 million, Vitec is based on strong, well known, premium brands on which its customers worldwide rely. Vitec is organised in three Divisions: Videocom, Imaging and Services.

Videocom designs and distributes systems and products used in broadcasting and live entertainment, film and video production and MAG.

Imaging designs, manufactures and distributes equipment and accessories for photography and video.

Services provides equipment rental, workflow design and technical support for camera, video, audio, fibre optic and wireless technology used by TV production teams and film crews.

More information can be found atwww.vitecgroup.com.