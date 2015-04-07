Miller Fluid Heads Supports Passionate Filmmakers and Sponsors Philip Bloom’s Unique UK Event, Shadows and Light

BRIGHTON, UK, APRIL 7, 2015—Miller Fluid Heads, a leader in the production of innovating camera support solutions, set its sights on sponsoring the creative cinematography event Shadows and Light, co-founded by acclaimed filmmaker Philip Bloom. The seminars and hands-on workshops offered filmmakers the opportunity to share their knowledge and experience with one another, while also providing individuals with the chance to learn the latest filmmaking techniques and trends from a stellar group of expert international speakers.

“Education in filmmaking is incredibly important and something we strongly value at Miller,” says Charles Montesin, Miller’s global sales and marketing manager. “Philip Bloom shares that sentiment, and we are honored to help support him in his efforts to encourage learning amongst cinematographers. Working with equipment that has the right feel is important, but it is the individual technique, paired with the continuous desire to improve one’s skills, that fosters talent. Through this retreat, Bloom opened the door for filmmakers to strengthen their own skills through creative collaboration, and we are proud to sponsor this event.”

The retreat, which took place this past Monday and Tuesday, March 23 and 24, featured a panel of speakers with a diverse range of expertise. The line-up included Philip Bloom himself, freelance VFX producer Haz Dulull, freelance editor and colourist Ollie Kenchington, director and Pulitzer Prize-winning photographer Vincent Laforet, Austria-based director of photography, filmmaker and blogger Nino Leitner, as well as filmmaker, producer and director specializing in the creative commercial narrative market James Miller.

Seminars and hands-on workshops led by these industry-acclaimed individuals discussed topics such as how to enhance a narrative through colour grading, the steps to becoming a visual storyteller, tips on how to direct camera motion, how to approach visual effects when working within a small production scale, the master of shooting a striking interview, how to use a stabiliser when working as a single operator, exploring the accessible art of lens whacking, as well as how to establish the building blocks for constructing effective scenes.

Additionally, a nighttime awards ceremony, sponsored by Rode Microphones, celebrated winners of Shadows and Light’s first filmmaking competition, in which entrants were required to shoot a 90-second film that incorporated a visual reference to shadows and light. The night’s winners were awarded an array of prizes donated by the event’s sponsors, including a Miller LP ’54 Classic Tripod, Miller Carbon Fibre Air Tripod System and an assortment of Miller-branded merchandise. Miller’s European manager, Mike Lippmann, presented Richard Van Wyk, winner of the filmmaking competition, with the LP ’54 Classic Tripod and Kevin Boyd, winner of one of the night’s raffles, with the Miller Carbon Fibre Air Tripod System.

Shadows and Light, which officially kicked off in Brighton, UK, will soon be taking places in select locations worldwide. For those interested in attending one of the future conferences to collaborate and learn with like-minded creative artists, visit http://www.shadowsandlightmedia.com/.

About Miller Camera Support Equipment

Founded in 1954, Miller Camera Support Equipment designs, manufactures and delivers professional fluid heads and tripods to the film and television industry, providing support for the world’s leading camera operators. Celebrating more than sixty years in the industry, Miller is a longtime, global leader in the field of contemporary camera support and holds the first patent for fluid head design for film cameras, which it obtained in 1946. Today, Miller’s tripod and camera support systems are frequently used during electronic news gatherings (ENG), electronic field production (EFP), and digital video applications by the world’s leading networks, production houses, corporate, educational and government institutions in more than 65 countries. For more information, call +61 2 9439 6377 or visit www.millertripods.com.