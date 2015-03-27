FSR's Digital Ribbon Cable Family Armors Up

Woodland Park, NJ – FSR, a leading manufacturer of a wide variety of products for the audio/video, education, hospitality, government, and religious markets, continues to improve on its highly popular and award-winning Digital Ribbon (DR) cable family by adding multiple Aramid reinforcing cords to the cable assembly. The result is that the pull strength specification of the cable has been increased to 40 lbs. from the previous 20 lb. rating.

“We are always looking for ways to improve our product lines and offer our customers the best solutions on the market today,” said Jan Sandri, FSR president. “We are thrilled that by using Aramid, the fiber used in body armor, we are strengthening an already durable and sturdy product line and are now able to offer our customers an even more robust family of DR cables.”

Most other cables on the market are only rated for a 20 lb. pull, which is fairly easy to exceed during installation. This improvement in the basic cable construction, which has been in production for several months, makes the DR cable family the most robust optical HDMI cable on the market. The improved DR cables are available in lengths of 10m, 15m, 23m, 30m and 50m.

FSR's Digital Ribbon cables utilize a proprietary technology to allow high speed, high definition HDMI signal transmission over distances of up to 325 ft. at a speed of 10.2 Gb/sec video bandwidth and can easily handle 1080p full HD, 3D, deep color, HDMI-CEC, HDCP and most newer hi-res formats.

The more robust DR cable is now shipping.

As always, all FSR products are made of durable materials in the USA.

About FSR

FSR, established in 1981, manufactures a wide variety of signal management and infrastructure solutions for the audio / video, datacom, education, hospitality, government, and religious markets, including floor, wall, table, and ceiling connectivity boxes, as well as a full line of interfaces, distribution amplifiers, matrix switchers, seamless switchers and HDBaseT & CAT-X signal delivery solutions.

The company is an Energy Star Partner and complies with the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009 to demonstrate its deep commitment to preserving the planet. FSR offers live 24/7 technical and sales support throughout the country from expertly trained technicians and sales representatives. For more information: www.fsrinc.com.

FSR Contact: Jan Sandri

973-785-4347 • sales@fsrinc.com

Press Contact: Desert Moon Public Relations & Advertising

Harriet Diener

845-512-8283 • mailto:harriet@desertmoon.tv