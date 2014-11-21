Dejero Releases LIVE+ NewsBook Software for Mac

Notebook Transmission Solution is Ideal for Solo Videojournalists Covering Live, Breaking News From Virtually Anywhere

WATERLOO, Ontario -- Nov. 20, 2014 -- Dejero, award-winning creator of the industry's most powerful and versatile family of mobile newsgathering products, announced the debut of its LIVE+ NewsBook software for Mac notebooks. The new software transforms a Mac notebook into a highly versatile "go-anywhere" video uplink solution for transmitting live HD or SD video feeds, as well as recorded and edited files, back to the broadcast facility.

"The Dejero LIVE+ NewsBook software is the perfect solution for field reporters and foreign correspondents who need to travel with as little gear as possible," said Brian Cram, CEO, Dejero. "With NewsBook's simple user interface that makes it easy to capture and transmit broadcast-quality content, covering breaking news cost-effectively from remote locations has never been easier."

Like the other members of the LIVE+ Platform, the NewsBook software bonds multiple cellular, Wi-Fi, Ethernet, and satellite connections to create an aggregated data path for the transmission of high-quality, high-reliability, and low-latency video. This bonding mechanism makes the solution ideal for everyone from foreign correspondents of major news networks to freelance stringers, mobile media journalists, and "one-person-bands" that act as reporter, producer, editor, and on-air talent to create a virtual news bureau from any location.

In a typical configuration using cellular transmissions, a videojournalist simply connects a Mac notebook running the NewsBook software with a low-cost "prosumer" video camera using a video capture device such as a Blackmagic Design UltraStudio Mini Recorder, which links the camera via the notebook's Thunderbolt port. By swapping out USB modems attached to the notebook, users can easily adapt Dejero LIVE+ NewsBook for operation over any country's cellular networks. The notebook's own webcam provides an acceptable backup if a camera fails in the field, and it's also useful for talking-head interviews. Users can also receive countdown cues by using the interruptible foldback (IFB) feature with a wired or wireless earpiece.

Using one of these configurations, a videojournalist can be ready in minutes to transmit live video directly to air or send recorded and edited packages back to the studio for later broadcast. Monitored and managed by the LIVE+ Portal remotely from any Web browser, the video can be sent to a LIVE+ Broadcast Server for playout or to a LIVE+ Cloud Server for distribution to Web and mobile Web devices.

More information about LIVE+ NewsBook software and the complete Dejero LIVE+ Platform is available at www.dejero.com.

About Dejero

From video capture and transmission to management and distribution, Dejero solutions help broadcasters, media companies, and organizations of all sizes reach their global multiscreen audiences instantly and cost-effectively. Dejero's LIVE+ Platform simplifies the acquisition and broadcast of live video on-air and online through a broad range of traditional and emerging uplink solutions. The platform, including portable transmitters and software for laptops and smartphones, intelligently manages or bonds wireless connections (3G/4G/LTE, Wi-Fi, Ethernet, microwave, and satellite) to deliver optimal picture quality. In addition, customers are able to centrally monitor and manage Dejero devices and live feeds in the cloud for streamlined content delivery and enhanced operational efficiency. Dejero is privately held and based in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada. For more information, visit www.dejero.com.

Image Caption: Dejero LIVE+ NewsBook for Mac Software