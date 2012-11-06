NVerzion Adds Mission-Critical Content Delivery Interfaces to NCompass Ingest Manager

SALT LAKE CITY -- Nov. 6, 2012 -- NVerzion, a leading provider of cutting-edge tools for digital broadcasting and television station automation, today announced a new series of mission-critical interfaces to enhance its widely deployed NCompass ingest manager. By dramatically increasing the number of content delivery systems broadcasters can support, the standalone software solution enables operators to manage the processing and playout of file-based content more efficiently.

"As the broadcast industry continues to migrate to file-based workflows -- and deliver a growing number of video and audio files from a wide range of content delivery systems -- file management, workflow, and compatibility become issues," said Reed Haslam, director of sales and marketing, NVerzion. "NCompass is designed to streamline the broadcast workflow by taking content directly from providers to the on-air video server. This latest enhancement significantly expands the number of content delivery systems a broadcaster can support from a unified user interface, further maximizing operational efficiencies and cost savings."

NCompass now supports an even more comprehensive range of content delivery systems, including Pathfire(R), PitchBlue(TM), Centaur, On The Spot Media, SpotGenie, Extreme Reach(TM), DG Systems, HULA MX, and MediaMover. The MediaMover interface is a specialized delivery tool designed to manage and migrate locally produced promos, teasers, and commercials from an edit bay to the on-air video server. Utilizing the highly scalable, file-based ingest system, operators can simultaneously monitor multiple content delivery systems and seamlessly deliver content from the source device to configurable destinations -- such as Harmonic and Telestream transcoding solutions -- as well as directly to the video server. The NCompass software package can include NVerzion's high-performance transcoding platform, packaged with Harmonic transcoding software, and easily interfaces with any video server, transcoder, or archive system to ensure a flawless broadcast workflow.

NCompass automatically names files consistent with a broadcaster's traffic system, in addition to performing automatic file program segmenting, with dynamic exclusion properties to eliminate certain file segments. Through a highly intuitive graphical user interface (GUI), users can monitor available media content as well as associated metadata. Time-saving, rules-based configuration enables operators to move content automatically from the delivery system to its intended destination media, or alternatively, manually select which media should be moved to the local video server. NCompass updates metadata in an NVerzion NBase SQL media database manager in real time, or reliably communicates information to a third-party automation database.

Highly flexible, reliable, and cost effective, NVerzion NCompass has been successfully deployed by many leading broadcasters worldwide. More information on NCompass and other NVerzion products is available at www.nverzion.com.

About NVerzion (www.nverzion.com)

For more than 20 years, NVerzion has been providing cutting-edge tools to make digital broadcasting and television station automation more efficient and cost effective. NVerzion software solutions deliver the latest advancements in broadcast technology to automate the control of the equipment chain in the entire workflow from acquisition to distribution and playout of content. The company's products are designed for simple intuitive operation, taking the guesswork out of system implementation, and all NVerzion systems are backed with worldwide training, service, and support.

