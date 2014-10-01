DVEO's Ad+EAS Serter Selected as a Finalist in 27th Annual San Diego Connect Most Innovative New Product Awards

San Diego, California -- October 1, 2014 -- DVEO, the broadcast division of Computer Modules, Inc. (CMI), announced today that its ad inserter and EAS emergency alert system, the Ad+EAS Serter™, has been selected as a finalist in the Communications and IT category for the 2014 Most Innovative New Product Awards, sponsored by CONNECT. CONNECT, a regional program that catalyzes the creation of innovative technology and life sciences products in San Diego County, continues its twenty-seven year tradition of honoring San Diego's leaders of innovation and groundbreaking new products with the annual award.



The Ad+EAS Serter is a broadcast quality playout server with Ad and EAS (Emergency Alert System) capabilities. It inserts emergency alerts -- plus video clips, text, graphics, and RSS news feeds -- anywhere on video content, live, on a schedule, or via signaling like SCTE 35 signals from EAS generators.



It adds messages to one to four targeted SD cable or on-air channels or sub channels, or to one to four IPTV SD channels. (An option for 1 HD and 3 SD channels is available.) The high density system is available for three video formats -- DVB-ASI, IP, or SDI.



The Ad+EAS Serter is designed for broadcast studios, cable head ends, and IPTV operators who require an easy to use EAS messaging system to communicate with their subscribers. The system is currently deployed at a major cable company to originate important messages to the entire subscriber base.



The system is compatible with Trilithic™, Sage™, and Monroe™ EAS Alert generators. EAS audio from EAS systems is spliced into live audio, and emergency audio messages are sent to viewers.



"We are excited to be one of three finalists in our category for the very prestigious Most Innovative New Product Awards," stated Laszlo Zoltan, Vice President of DVEO. "With the Ad+EAS Serter, our customers can reduce the cost of ad insertion in IPTV and digital broadcasting. Traditional methodology relied upon post production work flows. In the digital world, ads are inventoried and inserted in real time."



"For 27 years CONNECT has been hosting the Most Innovative Products awards and each year the entrants just keep getting better -- this is one of the most competitive fields we've seen for MIP yet," said Greg McKee, CEO of CONNECT. "Annually, through the MIP awards, CONNECT proudly presents to the community the innovations and ground-breaking products being developed in San Diego."



The 2014 Most Innovative New Product Awards received generous support from lead sponsors Ardea Biosciences and Cubic, as well as supporting sponsors including Barney & Barney, Cox, CBRE, D&K Engineering, Kaiser Permanente, Knobbe Martens, Merck, Nextivity, Pfizer, PricewaterhouseCoopers, Procopio, Qualcomm and San Diego State University.



For the complete list of winners and other information please visit the Most Innovative New Product Awards website at http://connect.org/mipawards/.



Supplemental Information for Press Release



Features:



Inserts or overlays emergency alerts – text and/or graphics – into video feeds on a schedule or via signaling like SCTE 35 signals from EAS generators

Creates crawling messages and emergency alerts with programmable fonts and background colors, in any language

Compatible with Trilithic™, Sage™, and Monroe™ EAS alert generators

Works with most fonts: Chinese, Arabic, Indian, etc. via Unicode interface

SD – Optional SD plus HD version available

Inserts video clips or graphical overlays, or L wraps for advertising

Supports multiple areas of interest

Proof of play for all ads and emergency messages played

Built in intelligence makes scheduling easy

Supports 1080i, 720p, and 480i, and all standard broadcast resolutions

Selects transport streams by program numbers or PIDs

Features daily, weekly, and monthly schedule-based logos, alerts, and text insertion

Arbitrary location for graphics

Choose from static, rotating, or blinking graphics, logos, and text

Select any degree of transparency

Easy drag and drop placement to position logo, text, or graphics on screen

News feeds from RSS in any language, with programmable fonts and background colors

Able to mask entire screen with a static image in case of video input failure or auto bypass via relay

1 RU or 3 RU rack mountable frame

Template based character generator

Works as a playout server

SLATE function puts up an Empty Background on which you can type messages

Customization available

Can also play recorded files from hard drive, in loop mode

ESAM support in development

Stores graphics, clips, and messages in local memory

IP input and output version available

SDI input and output version available



Suggested Retail Prices:

Ad+EAS Serter ASI/ASI 4ch (SD): $14,995 U.S.

Ad+EAS Serter IP/IP 4ch (SD): $10,995 U.S.

Ad+EAS Serter SDI/SDI 4ch (SD): $13,995 U.S.







About CONNECT

CONNECT is a regional program that catalyzes the creation of innovative technology and life sciences products in San Diego County by creating an environment in which inventors and entrepreneurs have access to the resources they need for success. Since 1985, CONNECT has assisted in the formation and development of more than 3,000 companies and is now widely regarded as one of the world’s most successful organizations linking inventors and entrepreneurs with the resources they need for commercialization of innovative products. As a result, the program has been modeled in more than 50 regions around the world – most recently in New York City, Bogotá, Colombia and Saudi Arabia. To learn more about CONNECT, please visit www.connect.org or call 858.964.1300.





About CMI and DVEO

CMI, founded in 1982, is a privately held company headquartered in San Diego, California. DVEO, the Broadcast Division of Computer Modules, Inc., sells digital video and high definition television (HDTV) products to the top television broadcast companies throughout the world.



For more information on CMI and DVEO, please contact Rebecca Gray at +1 (858) 613-1818 or rebecca@dveo.com. To download DVEO's press releases and product images, visit the news section at www.dveo.com.







