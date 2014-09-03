Wohler to Demo iON Platform at IBC2014, Showing Anywhere, Anytime, Any Way Signal-Monitoring Model

SAN FRANCISCO -- Sept. 3, 2014 -- Wohler Technologies today announced that at IBC2014 the company will highlight its modular iON(TM) monitoring platform, which enables broadcasters to perform signal monitoring of baseband and stream-based signals anytime, in any way, from anywhere. Empowering users to access, view, control, and manage a virtually unlimited range of signals and associated data remotely from any Web-enabled PC, Mac(R), smartphone, or tablet device, with video and audio content streamed in real time, the highly customizable platform offers unprecedented scalability.

"As a future-proof solution with a customizable interface that accommodates ongoing advances in media technology, iON bridges the gap between dedicated hardware for baseband monitoring and the new monitoring models of today and tomorrow," said Craig Newbury, vice president sales at Wohler. "While current monitoring solutions are limited to one box, one location, and one person, iON lets users move into a world in which they can work with any input in a range of applications while deploying an intuitive monitoring user interface on multiple devices used anywhere."

Supporting a growing range of monitoring interfaces, including baseband, ASI, IP, and RF, the iON platform addresses the demands of past, present, and future signal monitoring models and formats. The modular platform evolves alongside users' business and engineering needs, enabling practical, highly efficient monitoring of both baseband and stream-based signals and presenting monitored content in a browser for convenient review anywhere and anytime.

Built on a base chassis capable of high bitrate processing, iON can handle large numbers of channels within a very small 1-RU footprint. Designed from the start to be remotely operated, the platform brings video, data, and up to 64 audio channels onto smartphones, tablets, and laptops via a device-independent Web-based GUI. Thus, rather than rely on monitors scattered throughout a plant, engineers can leverage this powerful platform to view and hear any stream at any point from anywhere within their facilities.

Because engineers no longer need to be inside an equipment room to have a good understanding of what is going on with the broadcast network, it becomes possible for them to centralize global network operations and reduce their operating expenditures. Multiple iON chassis can be located globally yet form a single monitoring system. By monitoring the alarm output, either with the iON GUI or taking XML alarms out into a third-party NMS, users can address alarms by streaming a live proxy of the broadcast signal and examining the real-time impact of any issues on broadcast content.

Further information about Wohler and its products is available at www.wohler.com.

# # #

About Wohler Technologies Inc.

Wohler's tradition of innovation began more than 30 years ago with the creation of the industry's first in-rack audio monitoring product, and it continues today through the company's continued development of unique solutions that span the baseband, stream, and file-based domains and include advanced monitoring solutions for video, audio, and captioning applications; solutions for IP monitoring, encoding, and decoding; and the award-winning RadiantGrid(TM) platform for efficient file-based content transformation and distribution. Together, Wohler's advanced, cost-effective confidence monitoring and media transformation products ensure high-quality production across any platform and delivery to any device. More information about Wohler is available at www.wohler.com.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/Wohler/Wohler-iON-Logo.png

Photo Caption: iON(TM) Remote Broadcast Monitoring Solution