CueScript Prompting Solutions To Make Their SET Broadcast and Cable Show Debut



CSM Line of Prompting Solutions to be on Display at the Phase Booth

SÃO PAULO, BRAZIL, AUGUST 12, 2014 — CueScript, a provider of creative prompting solutions with feature-rich designs for all broadcast production needs, is proud to demonstrate its latest prompting solutions for broadcast professionals attending the 2014 SETBroadcast & Cable Show atExpo Center Norte, Aug. 25 to Aug. 27.The company’s CSM15, CSM17 and CSM19 LED High Brightness HD-SDI Prompter Monitors and CSTM-19 19” Prompter Talent Monitor will all be on display at the PHASEEngenharia Ind. e Com. Ltda. booth #C20. For those looking for to demo a fully-loaded prompter system, executives will also have on hand the CSP19L 19” CS On-Camera Prompter System with Large Hood and Purple Mount. The SET Broadcast & Cable show is one of the leading exhibitions in Latin America for engineering, television, radio and telecommunications professionals as well as business executives, specializing in broadcast and subscription TV, radio, Internet, industry, production and telecommunications.

Built from a blank canvas, the CSM line of LED High Brightness HD-SDI Prompter Monitors is based on the company’s depth of experience in and knowledge of the broadcast industry, as well as feedback from users in the field. By utilizing this information, CueScript has infused each model with all of the features that are necessary for modern broadcast productions, resulting in a major leap forward in prompting technology and displays.

“We are thrilled to partner with our friends at PHASE to share with attendees some of our latest prompting developments, says Michael Accardi, President, CueScript. “We very much welcome this opportunity to demo our products and brainstorm solutions with fellow attendees.”

Each of CueScript’s CSM prompter monitors feature low energy consumption and a low power start up, two of the top requirements in today’s diverse range of production situations. Their three-mode adjustable power input includes low (26 watts), medium (30 watts) and high (38 watts). The models also feature an integrated mounting system, low profile design and an increased viewing angle (170 x 16) for easier screen readability.

Moreover, built-in LED cue lights come standard with each model, something that is often an add-on option in this product category. In addition, CueScript takes this feature to the next level and offers LED adjustable brightness and 180-degree viewing, providing the tools and applications necessary for a variety of productions from an evening newscast to a light entertainment program.

The CueScript CSTM19 Talent Monitor is purpose-built, to be hung under the prompter, helping to keep studio floors tidy and helping to prevent the talent from having to look off camera at a separate monitor. An aesthetically pleasing curved design, the CSTM19 has integrated mounting rails that allow for smooth, quick setup and power to the talent monitor, which can be taken from all the CSM prompters.

All CSM prompter and talent monitors meet the following requirements: CE, TUV, FCC, C-Tick, PSE, RoHs.