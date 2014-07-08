Albis Technologies Simplifies Migration to Full Carrier Ethernet Services With New ACCEED 2104 EDD

Advanced Ethernet Demarcation Device Offers MEF CE 2.0 Compliance and Four E1 Ports to Support Legacy TDM Equipment

ZURICH -- July 8, 2014 -- Albis Technologies today announced the availability of its ACCEED 2104, an eight port Gigabit Fiber Ethernet Demarcation Device (EDD) designed to support Gigabit Carrier Ethernet services and comprehensive service-level agreement (SLA) enforcement for a variety of applications, including high-speed business access, network demarcation for wholesale solutions, utility solutions, and mobile backhaul. Featuring extensive traffic management and supervision capabilities, Metro Ethernet Forum (MEF) CE 2.0 compliance, and integrated E1 CES interworking functionality with dedicated clock and synchronization abilities, the ACCEED 2104 simplifies the migration to full Carrier Ethernet services while increasing operational efficiencies and cost savings for service providers and operators.

"As service providers and operators within the telecommunications industry look to boost their portfolio with MEF CE 2.0 services, they need a cost-effective, reliable, and efficient Ethernet Demarcation Device that supports legacy TDM equipment," said Patrik Schoenenberger, head of Access Solutions and vice president of Albis Technologies. "In addition to offering MEF CE 2.0 compliance, the ACCEED 2104 features four E1 ports to enable a seamless connection to existing time-division multiplexing systems, making the transition to full Carrier Ethernet services simple and affordable."

The ACCEED 2104 features full Gigabit line rate performance. Leveraging the device's four SFP slots, operators can deploy a wide range of fiber-optic modules to support transmission distances, connectivity, two fiber, and single fiber. Sophisticated fault management schemes like linear or ring topologies, as well as link aggregation, allow operators to deliver protected services with switchover times faster than 50 ms.

Operators can easily connect legacy TDM equipment via the device's four E1 ports to the ACCEED 2104, streamlining the migration to full Carrier Ethernet services. The EDD includes integrated pseudo wire interworking functionality to support Structure-Agnostic (SAToP) and Structure-Aware (CESoPSN) payload encapsulated in Ethernet or MPLS pseudo wires.

The ACCEED 2104 supports several synchronization methods, enabling operators to address clock-sensitive applications like mobile backhaul, where synchronization is of major importance. Synchronization options include the latest standards according to IEEE 1588v2 Precision Time Protocol to transmit frequency, phase, and time in packet networks, Synchronous Ethernet, 2048 kbit/s/2048 kHz clock input and output, automatic selection of the best available clock source based on SSM (Synchronization Status Message), SyncE/IEEE 1588v2 to 2048 kbit/s/2048 kHz conversion, and pulse per second (PPS) output for phase synchronization.

By providing service providers and operators with extensive traffic-aware switching functionalities with extended flow management, the ACCEED 2104 addresses the emerging market of premium SLA backed-up services over Ethernet. Using the ACCEED 2104, operators can reliably deliver all MEF CE 2.0 services, including E-Line, E-LAN, E-Tree, and E-Access.

Through zero touch provisioning and a built-in Y.1564 Ethernet service activation test, the ACCEED 2104 ensures quick, reliable, and cost-effective service provisioning. In addition, the ACCEED 2104 includes Y.1731 based performance management, allowing operators and service providers to proactively address service issues to optimize quality of service and customer satisfaction.

More information on Albis Technologies' EDDs and other products is available at http://www.albistechnologies.com/en/access-solutions/access-home.php.

