Integrated Microwave Technologies, LLC (IMT) Showcases Sports-Centric Wireless Products at the Sixth Annual SVG College Sports Summit

ATLANTA, MAY 28, 2014 -Integrated Microwave Technologies, LLC (IMT), a Business Unit within the Vitec Group’s Videocom Division, and a leader in advanced digital microwave systems serving the Broadcast and Sports & Entertainment markets, showcases its complete family of RF Central microLite HD Links andthe Nucomm CamPac2 HD/SD COFDM Microwave Transmitter at the 2014 Annual SVG College Sports Summit. Both wireless camera solutions offer the ability to transmit wireless video from in and around the stadium or an athletic field in order to capture the game and surrounding events at multiple angles, including fan-cam applications, views from the tunnel and tailgate areas, locker-room interviews with players and coaches and more.

“We are excited to be a sponsor of the 2014 SVG College Sports Summit, the top networking and professional development conference in the college sports video industry,” says IMT Divisional Chief Executive Stephen Shpock. “Wireless camera solutions are a must-have for today’s sports applications, as wired systems can be very restrictive. We look forward to showcasing our state-of-the-art products to the industry professionals at the summit.”

Comprising theRF Central microLite HD camera-top transmitter and two RF Central microLite HD camera-back transmitters, including the Gold Mount® and V-Mount, the complete family of HD links caters to collegiate sports, offering a full range of docking options for compatibility with nearly every ENG and small digital camera on the market. This flexibility gives college-based broadcasters as well as the national media covering collegiate events the ability to fit the microLite onto nearly any camera in its rig.

Users can mount the RF Central microLite HD camera-top transmitter via a hot shoe, as well as pair it with Litepanels camera-mounted lighting solutions. For both the Gold Mount and V-Mount battery-docking options, the mount is positioned on both sides of the clamshell transmitter, allowing it to be connected to the camera. The battery can then be mounted to the transmitter. As a result, users can employ the battery to power up the transmitter and to pass power through to the camera. The RF Central microLite HD camera-back Anton/Bauer transmitter conveniently mounts between the Gold Mountand Logic Series® battery. The RF Central V-Mount microLite HD transmitter mounts on the end of the camera between a plate and any V-Mount battery.

Developed for the new generation of HD (SDI)-capable compact cameras, microLite has been specially designed to address the current domestic and international broadcasting band requirements within a single unit. All microLite HD Links are available in licensed 2-GHz and license-free 5.8-GHz frequency versions. The 2-GHz model covers from 1.9 to 2.5GHz and delivers up to 200mW, while the 5.8-GHz frequency band unit has a robust 100-mW RF output. Depending on the mode and frequency, the transmitter has a range of up to one mile.

microLite features superb H.264 SD and HD encoding capabilities and operates in the standard 2k DVB-T COFDM mode. The H.264 video encoder supports the main profile of the H.264 standard, providing a 30-percent bit-rate reduction or video-quality improvement compared to encoders that only support the H.264 baseline profile.

IMT will also be demonstrating its Nucomm CamPac2 HD/SD COFDM Microwave Transmitter. Designed for the professional sports market, CamPac2 is the most reliable wireless camera system available, delivering consistent, solid coverage, capturing video from locations not previously accessible.The CamPac2 offers efficient encoding/decoding, superb HD and low power consumption. It is available in licensed bands, along with other bands upon request. Its stylish and rugged machined housing provides durability and exceptional thermal characteristics for operation in the harshest of conditions. It also allows more video paths in the same amount of bandwidth, which is attractive in markets with high amounts of RF congestion.

