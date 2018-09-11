Studio Technologies Launches New SMPTE® ST 2110 Audio Interfaces

SKOKIE, IL, SEPTEMBER 11, 2018 – Studio Technologies, manufacturer of professional audio, video and fiber-optic solutions, introduces two new audio interfaces for applications that use the SMPTE® ST 2110 suite of standards to implement audio-over-Ethernet (AoE) network connectivity. Both the Model 5512 Audio Interface and the Model 5518 Mic/Line Interface are included as part of the 2018 IBC IP Showcase, an event hosted by major technical and standards organizations, including the Alliance for IP Media Solutions (AIMS) in which Studio Technologies recently became a member.

The Model 5518 allows users to connect eight analog microphone or line-level sources, and then output in the digital domain by way of an AoE interface. The Model 5512 offers similar digital conversion of line-level analog sources and is available in two versions – one with eight input and eight output channels, and the other with 16 input and 16 output channels. Both the Model 5512 and Model 5518 support redundant stream performance following the ST 2022-7 standard.

“Our latest audio interfaces offer the audio quality, features and reliability required by 24-hour on-air and related broadcast applications,” says Gordon Kapes, president of Studio Technologies. “Creating products that are compliant with the ST 2110 suite of standards was a natural step for us, helping our customers in their transition to all-IP infrastructures. These interfaces are designed to integrate seamlessly into applications that can benefit from ‘2110.’”

The Model 5512’s analog inputs and outputs use 25-pin D-subminiature connectors for easy interfacing with balanced and unbalanced sources and destinations. With the Model 5518, the unit’s eight mic/line audio inputs are located on the front panel and use standard three-pin female XLR connectors. These analog audio input signals are converted to 24-bit PCM digital and then transported via the AoE network interfaces. Each unit is housed in a compact, lightweight enclosure, which mounts in one space (“1U”) of a standard 19-inch rack. Power can be provided by 100-240 volts, 50/60Hz or 12 volts DC with redundant operation supported.

Both the Model 5512 and Model 5518 units include three Gigabit Ethernet network interfaces, two to support ST 2110-30 essence stream transport and the third for accessing the management menu system. An internal web server allows fast and flexible monitoring and configuration of the unit’s audio input and output performance. Front-panel indicators, a display and pushbutton switches provide users with direct access to key operating parameters.

“ST 2110 is an emerging technology that is expected to find wide acceptance as an audio, video and ancillary data transport ‘backbone,’” adds Kapes. “This rapidly expanding set of standards is designed to offer extensive interoperability and flexibility for supporting a variety of signals and applications. We’ve equipped the Model 5512 and 5518 with the resources needed to directly integrate into many 2110-compliant designs.”

Industry-leading vendors and broadcasters will gather at IBC’s IP Showcase to provide instructional and case-study presentations and an array of IP-based product demonstrations highlighting the broadcast industry’s move to standards-based IP infrastructure for real-time professional media applications. Premiering for the first time at the IP Showcase, Studio Technologies’ Model 5512 and Model 5518 can be seen in the audio racks located in rooms E106 and E107 at IBC from September 14 – 18.

About Studio Technologies, Inc.

Studio Technologies, Inc. provides tailored, high-performance video, audio and fiber optic products for the professional audio and broadcast markets. Founded in 1978, the company is committed to designing and manufacturing dependable, cost-effective, and creative solutions for broadcast studio, stadium and corporate environments. Known for “designing for the way professionals work,” the company is recognized as an industry leader. Product categories include fiber-optic transport, intercom and IFB interfaces, announcer consoles, and loudspeaker monitor control systems. A growing line of audio-over-Ethernet products is receiving wide recognition. For more information, please visit the Studio Technologies website at www.studio-tech.com or call 847.676.9177.