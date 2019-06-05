Sohonet to Showcase Real-Time Remote Collaboration Solutions at ACE TechFest

Sohonet, the media and entertainment industry’s leading provider of networking and connected cloud services, will be among a curated group of technology leaders participating at American Cinema Editors (ACE) TechFest on June 8, 2019 at Universal Studios lot in Universal City, Calif.

The latest educational technology event from ACE, TechFest is a half-day event where editors and post team members can access users and experts while exploring new products in a limited-seats-available environment.

“We are proud to be among the first of a hand-picked group of experts for ACE Tech Fest,” said Sohonet CEO Chuck Parker. “Our dedication to the editorial and post community drives us to innovate, and our first consideration is always to make collaboration between all the players easier and more powerful.” Sohonet will be demonstrating the latest release of ClearView Flex, a real-time remote collaboration solution capable of streaming to any device with only two frames of delay. ClearView Flex has been designed specifically for the modern media workflow with the kind of security that studios demand.

Sohonet serves the editing community with real-time collaboration tools, connectivity from set to editing room and back again. Their customer list includes SkyDance, Technicolor, Goldcrest, Warner Media Group, Paramount and Sim Digital to name just a few.

To visit with Sohonet at ACE TechFest, register here.

To learn more about Sohonet and ClearView Flex, go to www.Sohonet.com.