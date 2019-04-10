Siminn Moves Transcoding to the Cloud with Harmonic File360 SaaS

SAN JOSE, Calif. — April 3, 2019 — Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) today announced that Icelandic telecommunications company, Siminn, is using Harmonic's new File360 software-as-a-service (SaaS) for file transcoding. Siminn plans to replace its existing hardware-based transcoding farm with File360 SaaS.

"Harmonic's File360 SaaS is the next generation of file transcoding for Siminn. It gives us new encoding capabilities, such as HEVC/H.265 encoding, while adding more security to our transcoding workflow and the flexibility to expand our transcoding capacity well into the future as our company grows," said Sveinbjörn Bjarki Jónsson, head of department, television system, at Siminn. "One of the beauties of SaaS is that there is no on-premise equipment, so no installation is needed. Integration with our backend system was incredibly fast, thanks to a very intuitive API with useful tools. We couldn't be happier with the speed of onboarding and the excellent service and support we received from Harmonic, not to mention the amazing video quality we can soon offer to our subscribers."

The new File360 offering is a dedicated file-based transcoding SaaS that transforms virtually any asset to the most popular distribution formats used today. It leverages public cloud infrastructure to offer highly flexible and dynamically scalable transcoding farms at the most competitive rates. Fully monitored and maintained by Harmonic, the File360 solution is designed to be self-service — from the initial onboarding and configurations to creating the first transcoding job. However, Harmonic monitors the service 24/7 to ensure maximum uptime, exceeding the SLA and to provide immediate support as required.

"Moving to a SaaS model increases Siminn's operational efficiency — no more maintaining their own on-premises farm and the OS patches, software upgrades and RMAs that go with it," said Ian Graham, senior vice president of international sales and video services at Harmonic. "SaaS also gives Siminn much faster support turnaround times because Harmonic actively monitors and maintains the system, which translates to superior continuity and quality of service. Plus, with a cloud solution, Siminn can add as much file transcoding capacity as it needs with the addition of new customers."

Harmonic is showcasing its latest innovations in video SaaS and next-gen video delivery at the 2019 NAB Show, April 8-11 in Las Vegas at Booth SU810. Further information about Harmonic and the company's solutions is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

# # #

About Harmonic

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in video delivery technology and services, enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality broadcast and OTT video services to consumers globally. The company has also revolutionized cable access networking via the industry's first virtualized cable access solution, enabling cable operators to more flexibly deploy gigabit internet service to consumers' homes and mobile devices. Whether simplifying OTT video delivery via innovative cloud and SaaS technologies, or powering the delivery of gigabit internet cable services, Harmonic is changing the way media companies and service providers monetize live and VOD content on every screen. More information is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements concerning Harmonic's business and the anticipated capabilities, advantages, reliability, efficiency, market acceptance, market growth, specifications and benefits of Harmonic products, services and technology are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on our current expectations and beliefs and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the risks and uncertainties more fully described in Harmonic's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2018, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and its Current Reports on Form 8-K. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Harmonic as of the date hereof, and Harmonic disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Harmonic, the Harmonic logo and other Harmonic marks are owned by Harmonic Inc. or its affiliates. All other trademarks referenced herein are the property of their respective owners.

Link to Word Doc: www.202comms.com/Harmonic/190403Harmonic.docx

Photo Link: www.202comms.com/Harmonic/Harmonic-File360SaaSLogo.jpg

Photo Caption: Harmonic File360 SaaS Logo

Please Visit Harmonic at the 2019 NAB Show, Booth SU810

Share it on Twitter:https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=.@HarmonicInc%20Helps%20Siminn%20Move%20%23Transcoding%20to%20the%20Cloud%20with%20%23File360%20%23SaaS%20-%20http://bit.ly/2K14xma%20%23NABShow