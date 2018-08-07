RTL Netherlands selects Piksel for its next-generation video platform

York, United Kingdom — August 7, 2018 — Piksel Group, a global provider of advanced video technology solutions and services, today announced it has been selected by RTL Netherlands to be a core part of the broadcaster’s next generation of over-the-top TV services.

As part of a multi-phase project, Piksel is working with RTL Netherlands to develop a new digital destination that brings together all of its most popular linear and on-demand viewing in one place, providing viewers with a simplified and richer experience.

The new service leverages products from the Piksel Palette, a rich set of media services built on a cloud-native architecture: Digital Showcase, a comprehensive suite of OTT back-office services, and Piksel’s flagship Fuse Metadata Manager, which will help accelerate the creation of RTL’s new consolidated offering.

Kristan Bullett, Joint Managing Director at Piksel commented: “We are delighted to have been selected by RTL Netherlands to help deliver on its bold new platform strategy. The Piksel Palette was built from the ground up for companies like RTL Netherlands who understand the need for agility within an increasingly competitive media environment: Our SaaS microservices-based products are designed to easily interoperate not only with each other but within a wider media ecosystem. They deliver a powerful foundation that offers a quick to market start, fully managed operation, and future flexibility at its core.”

Giovanni Piccirilli, CTO at RTL Netherlands commented: “Digital viewing is at an incredibly exciting phase in its evolution and Dutch viewers are some of the most demanding on the planet. RTL is committed to transforming its fans’ experience through a high performance next-generation digital platform. For this we have defined a highly scalable, future-proof and modular architecture in which Piksel’s technology naturally fits. We are looking forward to partnering with Piksel to deliver RTL’s content with the very best viewing experience for all our customers.”