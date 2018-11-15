RTI Now Shipping Miravue VIP-1 Video-Over-IP System

SHAKOPEE, Minn. — Nov. 15, 2018 — After the acquisition of the Miravue VIP-1 earlier this year from the company of the same name, RTI, a leading control and automation manufacturer for residential and commercial settings, today announced that it is now shipping the video-over-IP system.

For the ultimate in flexibility, the VIP-1 acts as a transmitter and a receiver, dramatically lowering AV distribution costs by reducing components, cabling, and installation time. The unit encodes H.264 video up to its highest supported resolution (1080p) along with Dolby 5.1 audio with ultra-low latency. The result is a high-quality video output signal with low network bandwidth requirements. The VIP-1's built-in scaler matches the displays' maximum resolution, while automatically providing stereo downmixing and lip-sync adjustment. Network video streams from IP security cameras may be viewed without the need for additional equipment.

Perfect for new and retrofit installations, the VIP-1 delivers high-quality HD video over wired and wireless Ethernet networks. Due to its low bandwidth usage, the transceiver is compatible with virtually any networking gear, from an unmanaged switch for smaller applications up to high-end gigabit Ethernet switches for larger installations. When combined with an XP processor, the video-over-IP system also acts as an extension of the RTI control ecosystem, delivering IR and RS-232 control to external devices.

"For our dealers, the incredible flexibility of the VIP-1 helps lower the costs of AV distribution in commercial and residential projects," said Mike Everett, Vice President of Global Sales, RTI. "The unit is an exciting addition to our expanding line of AV distribution products and the RTI ecosystem as a whole."

More information about RTI's AV distribution solutions is available at www.rticorp.com.

About RTI

RTI delivers the connected world to users' fingertips via advanced control and automation systems for smart homes and businesses. Guided by a passion for delivering the ultimate user experience, the company's award-winning solutions bring entertainment, environment, and security into harmony with a powerful ecosystem that is easy enough for anyone to use. The RTI portfolio offers beautifully designed remote controls, touchpanels, apps, processors and A/V distribution, all backed by the company's renowned Integration Designer® programming software, enabling integrators to deliver complete custom control for their clients.

The RTI family of innovative control solutions includes Pro Control. Affordable and easy to program, this line of remote controls, processors, and ProPanel® app are engineered with RTI's advanced capabilities and bring unprecedented value to professionally installed electronic systems. Together, RTI and Pro Control are setting the standard for fully customizable control and automation solutions for every application.

More information is available at www.rticorp.com and www.procontrol.com.

All trademarks and registered trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners.

