Network Innovations (NI) Formally Launches Iridium Certus to Global Customers

FORT LAUDERDALE, JANUARY 18, 2019 – For months, Network Innovations (NI), named one of the first Iridium Certus Service Providers, has been successfully beta- and field-testing the new Iridium Certus service. With global teams conducting vigorous testing, NI has been able to gain first-hand expertise and in-depth knowledge of both the service and the hardware while assisting Iridium in preparing for the commercial launch. NI’s prelaunch activities and expansive field-testing combine to increase NI’s value proposition for global customers who get to work with one of the most experienced and knowledgeable Iridium Certus service partners.

Since 1996, Network Innovations has been a reliable and trusted partner for satellite operators and has been involved in testing every new L-Band satellite service. In additional to a global reach, NI’s track record of thorough beta-testing and reporting made it a clear choice for Iridium to choose NI to put the new system through its paces in preparation for the launch.

The lessons learned through the process of beta- and field-testing provided NI’s team a uniquely complete understanding of the service’s functionality and allowed them to hit the ground running both on the support and sales side. This resulted in early customer adoption with one of the first commercial activations globally.

“Certus is a true game changer as it gives our clients the ability to connect at high speed, on the move, globally no matter their latitude. Combined with three simultaneous crystal-clear voice lines, Iridium Certus is the perfect solution for our clients who work in the most demanding environments,” said Eric Verheylewegen, Executive Vice President, Global Land Sales, Network Innovations. “The upcoming increase in speed and suite of additional onboard services will increase the uniqueness of the Iridium Certus service, making it one of the most attractive tools in our solutions portfolio.”

“Network Innovations is a long-time trusted partner of Iridium and an ideal company to help us bring Iridium Certus to the market, in addition to putting it through the paces and helping ensure it was ready for commercial service introduction,” said Bryan Hartin, executive vice president, Iridium. “This service is bringing smaller, lighter, faster and more cost-effective terminals to an L-band industry market sorely in need of a new choice for its critical communications applications.”

As of 18 January 2019, Network Innovations has sold, delivered and activated commercial Iridium Certus units in both Land and Maritime clients and will deliver its first Aero units later this year.FORT LAUDERDALE, JANUARY 18, 2019 – For months, Network Innovations (NI), named one of the first Iridium Certus Service Providers, has been successfully beta- and field-testing the new Iridium Certus service. With global teams conducting vigorous testing, NI has been able to gain first-hand expertise and in-depth knowledge of both the service and the hardware while assisting Iridium in preparing for the commercial launch. NI’s prelaunch activities and expansive field-testing combine to increase NI’s value proposition for global customers who get to work with one of the most experienced and knowledgeable Iridium Certus service partners.

Since 1996, Network Innovations has been a reliable and trusted partner for satellite operators and has been involved in testing every new L-Band satellite service. In additional to a global reach, NI’s track record of thorough beta-testing and reporting made it a clear choice for Iridium to choose NI to put the new system through its paces in preparation for the launch.

The lessons learned through the process of beta- and field-testing provided NI’s team a uniquely complete understanding of the service’s functionality and allowed them to hit the ground running both on the support and sales side. This resulted in early customer adoption with one of the first commercial activations globally.

“Certus is a true game changer as it gives our clients the ability to connect at high speed, on the move, globally no matter their latitude. Combined with three simultaneous crystal-clear voice lines, Iridium Certus is the perfect solution for our clients who work in the most demanding environments,” said Eric Verheylewegen, Executive Vice President, Global Land Sales, Network Innovations. “The upcoming increase in speed and suite of additional onboard services will increase the uniqueness of the Iridium Certus service, making it one of the most attractive tools in our solutions portfolio.”

“Network Innovations is a long-time trusted partner of Iridium and an ideal company to help us bring Iridium Certus to the market, in addition to putting it through the paces and helping ensure it was ready for commercial service introduction,” said Bryan Hartin, executive vice president, Iridium. “This service is bringing smaller, lighter, faster and more cost-effective terminals to an L-band industry market sorely in need of a new choice for its critical communications applications.”

As of 18 January 2019, Network Innovations has sold, delivered and activated commercial Iridium Certus units in both Land and Maritime clients and will deliver its first Aero units later this year.