It's smarter. It's safer. It's VO.

The television and media environments are undergoing significant change. TV Everywhere has become a pervasive part of consumers' everyday lives, with global OTT video revenues expected to reach $65 billion by 2021, according to Digital TV Research. Virtual reality has emerged as a game-changer for both live and on-demand video, and personalization of the TV experience is in high demand by viewers. In order to capitalize on new monetization opportunities, pay-TV operators must maximize the television experience through TV business analytics, which can be used to build relevant TV services. At the 2018 NAB Show, Viaccess-Orca (VO) will showcase its latest solutions in content protection, data analytics, and immersive video experiences that help shape a smarter and safer digital TV and OTT experience.

Cloud-Based TVaaS

VO will demonstrate advanced analytics and monetization capabilities for its end-to-end, cloud-based TV Platform as a Service (TVaaS) at the 2018 NAB Show. Key highlights include:

• Advanced analytics dashboards, which enable service providers to measure the effectiveness of the various content discovery sources, including recommendations, search, promotions, and catalog and apps exploration, to improve and optimize the customer experience.

• A unique search analysis tool that provides insights on subscribers' interests, data on how well the current television offering meets those interests, and feedback on the effectiveness of the search.

• A state-of-the-art advertising functionality that allows service providers to manage multiple advertising campaigns from one interface for increased revenue in the multiscreen environment. Using VO's solution, service providers can insert pre-roll and mid-roll dynamic ads into their video assets across all devices.

Virtual Arena Solution

With its Virtual Arena solution, VO offers the most comprehensive suite of technologies for premium service providers to deploy and manage immersive video experiences on multiple devices, including Virtual Reality (VR) devices. Leveraging the robust VO Player playback infrastructure, Virtual Arena customers can deliver both live and on-demand streamed, DRM- protected, 360-degree video content at the highest resolution levels (4K and above). A new app and multi-camera view were recently added to the Virtual Arena solution's rich toolset. Combined with advanced capabilities, such as data collection via multiple sensors, extraction of insights, and targeted advertising, it enables service providers to drive viewer engagement and create data-driven monetization opportunities from immersive video experiences, while preserving privacy.

Secure Video Player — VO Player

With piracy being a major issue in today's connected world, VO Player will be a key highlight at the 2018 NAB Show. The multi-platform secure video player includes multi-DRM for premium VOD and live content, whether streamed or downloaded, to enable a compelling viewing experience. The VO Player offers integration with Microsoft® PlayReady®, VO's proprietary DRM, Google Widevine®, Apple Fairplay®, Verimatrix ViewRight Web, Marlin, and more. The solution is approved by all major Hollywood studios and enables service providers to deliver branded services to all types of connected mobile devices with a very short time-to-market. With VO Player, service providers can easily focus on their service differentiation in terms of content and quality of experience, leaving security issues in the hands of VO, the experts.

Hear Us at the 2018 NAB Show

VO's Executive Vice President Innovation Alain Nochimowski will present at the 2018 NAB Show BEITC on "Using Analytics to Increase Broadcast Monetization." The presentation will take place from 2:30 to 2:50 p.m. on Monday, April 9 in room N256 of the Las Vegas Convention Center. During the session, attendees will learn innovative approaches to analyzing data in the broadcast world and gain a better understanding about how to extract segmental insights from viewership data to increase monetization.

Company Overview:

Viaccess-Orca is a leading global solutions provider of OTT and TV platforms, content protection, and advanced data solutions for a personalized TV experience. The company offers an extensive range of innovative, proven, and best-of-breed solutions for content delivery, protection, discovery, and monetization. With over 20 years of industry leadership, Viaccess-Orca helps content providers and TV operators shape a smarter and safer TV and OTT experience.

Viaccess-Orca is part of the Orange Group and the company's solutions have been deployed in over 35 countries, reaching more than 27 million subscribers.

For more information, visit www.viaccess-orca.com or follow the company on Twitter @ViaccessOrca and Linkedin.

Viaccess-Orca's TVaaS Cloud-Based Platform

360-Degree Immersive Virtual Reality Video Experience From Viaccess-Orca

Viaccess-Orca Executive Vice President Innovation Alain Nochimowski

