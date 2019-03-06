Interra Systems Introduces BMP Industry-Grade Media Player

CUPERTINO, Calif. — March 5, 2018 — Interra Systems, a global leader and provider of media QC, monitoring, and analysis solutions, today announced BMP, a powerful new feature-rich media player with support for the widest range of formats and easy integration with broadcast workflows at any stage. Built for heavy-duty applications, BMP offers a broad spectrum of functionality in a single tool, enabling media professionals to play, inspect, and verify audio/video from various content locations, while collaborating across multiple teams and projects.

BMP brings greater efficiency to the process of content readiness throughout the various workflow stages, from ingest to distribution. The visual and technical information provided by BMP ensures that content looks and plays exactly the way it was intended. Supporting SDI playout and a wide range of audio, video, elementary, and container formats, along with extensive support for closed captions and subtitle formats, BMP offers video professionals one of the most comprehensive media players on the market.

"Interra Systems has long offered its media player as part of BATON, our acclaimed file-based QC solution. BMP enhances the media player with features that bring greater ease of use and efficiency to a broad range of broadcast and ABR applications," said Anupama Anantharaman, vice president, product marketing at Interra Systems. "Video production and distribution workflows today are quite sophisticated, and having powerful tools to review and rectify quality issues is more important than ever before. We believe BMP will ultimately enable better viewing experiences for consumers."

BMP features frame-accurate playback of high-quality video, playlist capabilities, mark-in mark-out to mark specific sections, audio waveform, loudness, and audio-level meters. BMP also has advanced tools to monitor the color intensity and range during playback to ensure pristine images.

BMP is offered both as a standalone media player and as an integrated part of BATON. When used for QC, BMP can be set up to play the detected errors in an automated manner, without requiring any manual intervention. It can also be used for fast navigation to different error locations, manual validation of error severity, error region marking, slow playback of the error, and more.

BMP is now shipping and has successfully been deployed by leading media companies around the world.

Interra Systems will demonstrate BMP at the 2019 NAB Show, April 8-11 in Las Vegas at booth SU7605. More information about Interra Systems solutions can be found at www.interrasystems.com.

About Interra Systems (www.interrasystems.com)

Interra Systems is a global provider of enterprise-class solutions that streamline the classification, quality control (QC) process, and monitoring of media content across the entire creation and distribution chain. Relying on Interra Systems' comprehensive video insights, media businesses can deliver video with high quality of experience, address new market trends, and improve monetization.

Widely adopted by broadcast, cable, telco, satellite, IPTV, OTT, and post-production markets around the world, Interra Systems' products enable better-quality video, reduced exposure to regulatory issues, and higher customer satisfaction. Featuring AI- and machine learning-enabled algorithms, along with a flexible, software-defined architecture, Interra Systems' solutions support a variety of deployment scenarios, including the cloud, for higher performance, scalability, and efficiency.

The company's industry-leading solutions include BATON®, a next-generation hybrid QC solution that delivers comprehensive capabilities way beyond standard automated QC; ORION™ and ORION™-OTT real-time content monitors assuring high QoE; and VEGA™ media analyzers for compliance and debug of encoded streams.

