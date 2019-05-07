EditShare Showcases Multi Award Winning Innovative Media Workflow Solutions at The Media Production Show in London

Basingstoke, UK — May 7, 2019 - EditShare a technology leader in intelligent scale-out storage, media asset management (MAM) and automated quality control (AQC), will be showcasing the award winning EFS storage platforms for the Media & Entertainment industry, along with Flow media asset management, now featuring new Emmy award winning multicam and remote editing capabilities and support for a raft of new storage vendors. EditShare will also showcase the IMF-ready QScan, which provides HDR compliance verification capabilities to Dolby Vision certified post-production facilities, and HelmutFX, a back-office solution that provides Adobe Premiere Pro CC projects and users management via EditShare Flow.

The solutions will be displayed on stand 506 at The Media Production Show on June 11th and 12th, 2019 at the Olympia West Halls in London.

About EditShare Media Solutions at The Media Production Show:

EditShare EFS - Storage Designed for the Future of Media & Entertainment

EditShare’s fluid media ecosystem facilitates sharing of content and ideas through organized access of media on an open platform that integrates all industry standard video and audio editing systems, color grading solutions and visual effects applications. Its flagship enterprise EditShare EFS scale out storage solution is developed for large-scale media organizations, supporting hundreds of users simultaneously with embedded tools for sharing media and collaborating across departments, across sites, and around the world.

In addition to showcasing EditShare’s multi award winning EFS storage platforms, attendees can also see EditShare’s latest advancements to its EFS Auditing technology, the industry’s only real-time auditing platform designed to manage, monitor and secure your media from inception to delivery. EFS Auditing keeps track of all digital assets and captures every digital footprint that a file takes throughout its life cycle, including copying, modifying and deleting of any content within a project.

Driving home the innovative power behind EditShare’s EFS Auditing solution, the proprietary technology just received the prestigious 2019 NAB Show Product of the Year Award in the Storage category for being the first real time purpose-built shared storage file auditing solution for the Media and Entertainment industry. IABM, the International Association for Broadcast & Media Technology Suppliers, recognized EFS Auditing as a game changer in storage content security at IBC 2018 with the “Best Storage” product award.

Flow 2019 – Innovating Remote Editing Workflows

EditShare will be showcasing the recently announced Flow 2019 extension 3. The latest update to its software-defined media asset management (MAM) solution simplifies media sharing and collaboration with embedded production tools to track, search, retrieve, edit, and automate media and media processes across on-premise and cloud-based storage solutions.

Flow 2019 Extension 3 also expands editing functionality to include the Emmy award-winning multicam technology developed for Lightworks.

In addition to major performance improvements across the board, Flow 2019 extension 3 adds support for new storage vendors while expanding its cloud-based support for Azure, Google, S3, Wasabi, and Backblaze with cost-effective scale up and scale down workflows. Flow 2019 extension 3 offers a flexible way to sync multiple cameras and footage together, including separate video and audio clips into one combined asset that can have tracks individually altered to change sync where needed. The asset can then be logged, shared and edited all within the Flow Story client allowing for simple and even shared editing between multiple Flow Story clients at the same time.

With support for MOS protocol in Flow 2019 Extension 3, journalists can create placeholders, craft stories and send for approval and distribution without having to jump from one application to another. Based on assignments from the NRCS, news clips are automatically created in Flow 2019 as sequence placeholders with news content edited in the Flow Story module and pushed to the NRCS when final. Flow 2019 automatically alerts the NRCS that the news clip is ready for distribution.

EditShare Flow 2019 is available today in three packages: Basic, Advanced and Enterprise. Volume pricing is also available. Users can test-drive Flow by downloading a free 14-day trial at: my.editshare.com. For more information, visit flow.editshare.com.

QScan – IMF-Ready and Support for Dolby Vision HDR Compliance Testing

QScan’s wide-ranging model offering allows users to incorporate automated quality control processes into facilities and workflows of all sizes and demands; additionally, its new IMF capabilities opens doors to global business opportunities. With more content than ever being distributed in multiple languages over multiple platforms, QScan supports IMF workflows, allowing users to create one bundle with the variation in language and distribution encapsulated.

EditShare QScan models now also sport a new node-based IMF dashboard that gives users a visual “top-down” look at their IMF packages, demystifying the complexity of reading IMF bundle compositions for media professionals.

EditShare is also now providing Dolby Vision certified mastering post-production facilities new HDR compliance verification capabilities with its QScan product line. Unique to QScan, all vital information is displayed along a timeline with thumbnails. This visual breakdown of the data makes it simple for users to identify where problems within the content may appear and thus resolve any compliance delivery issues with greater efficiency and earlier in the production/post-production.

Each QScan product is fully endorsed and approved by the AMWA (Advanced Media Workflow Association).

HelmutFX - Back-office solution available now through EditShare resellers

HelmutFX, an Adobe Premiere Pro CC projects and user management back-office solution from broadcast workflow expert MoovIT, is now available through EditShare’s worldwide reseller network. HelmutFX simplifies the project management of enterprise scale Adobe creative deployments and enhances Adobe workflows with EditShare Flow media asset management platform. HelmutFX is available for purchase at: editshare.com/products/helmut-fx.

About EditShare

EditShare is a technology leader in networked shared storage and tapeless, end-to-end workflow solutions for the post-production, TV and film industries. Our groundbreaking products improve efficiency and workflow collaboration every step of the way. They include video capture and playout servers, high-performance EFS central shared storage, AQC, archiving and backup software, media asset management, and Lightworks – the world’s first three-platform (Windows/OS X/Linux) professional non-linear video editing application.

