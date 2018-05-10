EditShare Media Workflow Solutions Lead with Security and Compliance Capabilities at BroadcastAsia 2018

Boston, MA – May 10, 2018–EditShare, a technology leader in intelligent shared storage and media management solutions, will be exhibiting at the BroadcastAsia 2018, held in Singapore from June 26-28 on stand 6J4-04. Headlining the showcase are EditShare’s new XStream EFS scale-out, high-availability shared storage, QScan automated quality assurance and new Flow software defined media asset management solutions. “In terms of content, the Asia creative market is generating world-class programmes and films that rank among the most watched on the planet,”comments Peter Lambert, sales director, EditShare. “The facilities behind these global blockbusters are employing advanced workflows and EditShare is here to support those requiring more comprehensive content protection and quality assurance to meet the international delivery demands for their popular content.” India-based Red Chillies recently invested in EditShare scale-out shared storage to support its upcoming “Zero” production starring Shah Rukh Khan. Lambert adds, “When you are supporting productions withmega starslike Shah Rukh Khan, you have to have the very best production infrastructure in place. Zero compromises and this is what EditShare delivers for its customers.” EditShare will be showcasing a number of new advancements across security, compliance and remote workflows including:

Scale-Out Storage with Industry Best Practice-Compliant Content Security Capabilities

The new EditShare XStream EFS storage is the first media purpose-built storage solution that supports comprehensive File Auditing. The new XStream EFS File Auditing platform allows users to collect and analyze shared storage user activity. In addition to forensic purposes, data can be used to assure clients that their content is stored according to MPAA best practices, meeting security audit protocols and procedures. Detailed reports pinpoint which user carried out an action, what files or directories were affected, and exactly when these actions took place. Unlike other auditing approaches, EFS Auditing does not impact real-time operations or system performance. EFS Auditing data is easily exported to third parties and other auditing applications.



Ensuring Delivery Compliance Through Automated Quality Assurance

Powered by the award-winning QUALES QC engine, the new file-based video and audio AQC QScan product line simplifies compliance and delivery requirements with robust quality check capabilities that leverage a patent-pending QScan Single-Pass Analysis process, which can be applied at any point during the workflow. Certified by DPP and AMWA, all EditShare QScan models support DPP compliance, including PSE and IMF testing. Models include:

QScan One – A robust full-featured entry-level AQC solution that processes one file at a time. Ideal for small post facilities requiring the facility to check the integrity of files on an on-going basis but that don't need to check large volumes of media concurrently.

– A robust full-featured entry-level AQC solution that processes one file at a time. Ideal for small post facilities requiring the facility to check the integrity of files on an on-going basis but that don't need to check large volumes of media concurrently. QScan Pro – A full-featured professional AQC solution that processes four files at a time. Designed for mid-sized post facilities, with different departments such as audio, grading, VFX and editing. Each department can set up parameters to test their files, with up to four files being tested simultaneously.

– A full-featured professional AQC solution that processes four files at a time. Designed for mid-sized post facilities, with different departments such as audio, grading, VFX and editing. Each department can set up parameters to test their files, with up to four files being tested simultaneously. QScan Max – A fully scalable multi-node enterprise AQC solution with each node allowing for processing four concurrent files at a time. Ideal for VOD, OTT and Telco companies, the Max revision has limitless scalability, allowing a large operator to test hundreds of files concurrently.

Software Defined Flow Media Asset Management Powers Remote Workflows

Designed for non-EditShare storage environments such as Avid NEXIS, storageDNA and Amazon S3. As a fully software-defined MAM platform, Flow has been completely re-engineered to maximize the value of customers’ existing storage infrastructure by adding an intelligent media management layer that can manage millions of assets across multiple storage tiers in different locations. At the core of Flow lie several workflow engines that enable collaboration through Ingest, Search, Review, Logging, Editing and Delivery, alongside a powerful workflow automation engine for automating tasks such as transcoding and delivery. Flow’s award-winning remote workflow features also provide the ability to review content remotely, as well as edit content on a timeline with voice-over and effects from anywhere in the world.

Along with over 500 software updates, this new version of Flow features a redesigned UI, unifying the user experience across web-based and desktop apps. Flow Story and AirFlow now have a similar look and feel, making it easier to switch between them in different scenarios. Flow has also introduced new capabilities to remotely view Avid Media Composer or Adobe Premiere edits in a web browser using AirFlow; Range Markers for enhanced Logging and Review capabilities; new software licensing with a customer portal and license management tools; and seamless integration with EditShare’s new QScan AQC software, making AQC available at any stage of the post-production workflow.

The demand for remote workflows has also increased over the past year, as more people work outside of the traditional post-production environment. Out of the box, Flow caters for this increasing trend by enabling full remote access to content, as well as seamless integration with leading NLEs such as Avid Media Composer and Adobe Premiere.

