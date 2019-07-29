Broadpeak at IBC2019

The video streaming market is growing rapidly, and 5G networks promise to shape the future of content delivery on mobile devices. As content providers and pay-TV operators look to capitalize on new business and monetization opportunities, they need scalable, cost-effective content delivery solutions that ensure a flawless quality of experience across all screens, whether delivered over managed or unmanaged networks.

At IBC2019, Broadpeak® will demonstrate its elastic CDN, multicast ABR (mABR), video streaming over satellite, personalized ad insertion, and local video-caching solutions, with examples of large-scale real-world deployments. Broadpeak's ultra-low latency, Android TV, Cloud PVR, and 5G technologies will also be on display, showcasing how these innovations are leading the charge for better QoE and efficient content delivery.

Innovations for Content Providers:

Reduce CDN Costs With Local Video-Caching Technology

As broadcasters and content providers look to lower CDN costs, Broadpeak's BroadCache Box offers a unique solution that leverages local video-caching technology. At IBC2019, Broadpeak® will demonstrate how HBO Latin America is using its BroadCache Box to dramatically reduce CDN costs while boosting subscribers' QoE by deploying local caches into operators' networks. Since the content is streamed from a location closer to end users, latency and network congestion are reduced, resulting in higher video bit rates, faster start times, and uninterrupted viewing sessions.

Enhance Content Quality With umbrellaCDN™ and CDN Diversity

Broadpeak's umbrellaCDN™ CDN selector allows content providers to choose the best CDN's for streaming their content. At IBC2019, Broadpeak® will highlight video-analytics features and CDN Diversity, a groundbreaking feature of umbrellaCDN that allows content providers to dynamically take into account the instantaneous quality of several CDNs as a service, combine their contributions, and deliver the content at a quality level exceeding what would be achievable with the best CDN alone.

Record, Package, Protect, and Deliver Video Content in All ABR Formats

Broadpeak's BkS350 Origin Server and Packager improves multiscreen video delivery on managed or open internet networks through unique on-the-ﬂy packaging and cache-management capabilities. At IBC2019, Broadpeak® will showcase its BkS350 Origin Server and Packager, which supports all streaming formats including low-latency CMAF and a wide range of applications, including live, VOD, cloud time-shifting, start-over, and catch-up TV. The BkS350 platform can be run on hardware or virtual machine, providing operators with maximum deployment flexibility. By providing an easy migration path from QAM to IP distribution, the BkS350 increases video-delivery efficiencies and cost savings.

Innovations for 5G and Mobile Video Delivery:

Broadpeak has taken an active role in providing solutions to optimize video delivery over 5G for use cases that include local caching, cell congestion management, and service routing. At IBC2019, Broadpeak® and Telstra will demonstrate an innovative solution that optimizes video quality and efficiency over fixed and mobile networks. The joint solution combines Broadpeak's umbrellaCDN™/BkA100 analytics with Telstra's intelligence in mobile sports apps and real-time network awareness to increase video streaming quality and efficiency for telco operators while providing the best possible QoE for end users.

Broadpeak's technologies have been successfully used in 5G trials in collaboration with the SaT5G project and the industry consortium 5G-Xcast, groups whose goal is to develop broadcast and multicast communication enablers for the fifth generation of wireless systems.

Innovations for Satellite Operators:

Broadpeak's nanoCDN™ multicast ABR technology for satellite is at the heart of the ready-to-deploy, cost-effective solution for OTT delivery, allowing operators to address scalable, multiscreen streaming with transmission over satellite. At IBC2019, Broadpeak® will showcase innovative use cases and new business opportunities for mABR for satellite, including direct-to-home OTT, 5G backhaul, mobility, and VSAT.

Innovations for Pay-TV Operators:

At IBC2019, Broadpeak® will demonstrate how IPTV DASH enables a better-quality television experience on all screens compared with IPTV. Using Broadpeak's CDN and its nanoCDN™ multicast ABR solutions, pay-TV operators can deliver content on managed set-top boxes (STBs) and open devices via IPTV DASH. Broadpeak's solutions have been successfully deployed on more than 100 devices, including Android TV and Apple TV. Through the implementation of mABR in MPEG-DASH (or HLS) format, operators can benefit from the greater flexibility offered by OTT combined with the scalability and low latency offered by IPTV.

A variety of premium IPTV DASH applications will be showcased at IBC2019, including:

• Ultra-low latency: Broadpeak's nanoCDN Multicast ABR solution enables ultra-low latency on every screen in all ABR formats, including HLS. New features for nanoCDN will be demonstrated, such as CMAF format and chunked transfer encoding, which further decrease latency for OTT live streaming. The feature can also be used to synchronize all the devices in the same home network.

• Multicast ABR for Android TV: Broadpeak enables the easy integration of mABR with Android TV. At IBC2019, Broadpeak will, for the first time, showcase its mABR TV Input, which plugs into the Android TV Input Framework (TIF) on Technicolor STBs.

• End-to-end Android TV ecosystems: At IBC2019, Broadpeak will present a range of the pre-integrated, end-to-end, technical Android TV ecosystems that include the company's video delivery technologies.

• 4K UHD HDR video streaming: Broadpeak's nanoCDN solution supports premium video delivery with the highest quality. We are proud to be collaborating with Dolby® to showcase its industry leading Dolby Vision® technology at the Broadpeak booth at IBC2019.

• Personalized ad insertion: By leveraging manifest manipulation, Broadpeak can insert or replace video content to help operators and content providers monetize their live and on-demand services with the highest value.

All the components used to build these solutions can be deployed on COTS hardware or virtual machines, or as containers in a dockerized system, bringing an unmatched level of elasticity.

