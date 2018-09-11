Axon’s Cerebrum integrates with Sony’s IP Live End-to-End Production Workflow at IBC 2018

Axon Digital Design has announced it will be supporting Sony’s IP Live Production Showcase at IBC 2018, demonstrating Axon’s Cerebrum control and monitoring platform within Sony’s end-to-end IP workflow. The showcase, delivering both HD and 4K, will see Cerebrum seamlessly switching SMPTE ST-2110 IP signals by interfacing with Sony NS-BUS protocol.

The Cerebrum control and monitoring platform provides the most comprehensive and robust 3rd party device control available and is fast becoming the de-facto solution for mobile production, news and studio live production, master control and remote production. Through a powerful and user-friendly GUI, Cerebrum streamlines workflows and removes engineering bottle-necks, enabling operators to undertake complex tasks with ease.

“We are proud to collaborate with Sony to unlock the full potential of IP,” says Karel van der Flier, Axon’s CCO. “We fully support the latest industry standards including NMOS IS-04 and IS-05 and with Cerebrum we are able to shield operators from complexity within IP environments - simplifying workflows to save both time and production costs. We are delighted to demonstrate the real value and power of our solution with Sony at IBC.”

Adopted by numerous broadcasters and OB companies worldwide, Cerebrum has been at the heart of recent major sports events including the FIFA World Cup, The Open, the Asian Games and NEP’s landmark fully-IP production of Wimbledon where it managed a unified IP workflow. It has also been selected by French broadcaster TF1 and UK’s ITV as the nerve centre for Europe’s most modern network of regional news centres.

To see Cerebrum in action at IBC 2018, please visit Sony 13.A10 in the Elicium Hall or join the Axon team on Stand 10.A21. For further details visit http://www.axon.tv/.

About Axon

Headquartered in The Netherlands, and with offices across the world, Axon develops, manufactures and markets high quality broadcast equipment for the conversion, processing and compliance recording of audio and video signals. Products integrate advanced signal processing techniques, innovative engineering and modular flexibility and provide high quality, affordability and reliability within mission-critical broadcast applications. For more information please visit www.axon.tv.