XTRMX Integrates with the Avid MediaCentral Platform

Beer-Sheva, Israel – December 6, 2017 –XTRMX, a leading innovator in remote collaborative video editing and review solutions, announced today that they have signed an Alliance Sales Agreement with Avid®. As an Avid Alliance Partner, XTRMX has integrated its next-generation product portfolio, which includes the innovative, xView multi-user video review, and ediX remote editing, with Avid MediaCentral® and Avid Media Composer®. The groundbreaking new workflow facilitates multi-user access and native control of media assets via XTRMX. An industry first, multiple users – producers, clients, editors and assistant editors - can concurrently review and edit content within a single Avid Media Composer edit session, eliminating the time-consuming back-and-forth between users and multiple file versions.

“We’re sparking a real revolution. With XTRMX, it’s as if you are sitting in the same room with the editor. Users from different places can communicate directly to get immediate approval, and even control the system to make the actual edits directly in the timeline,” explains Harel Ram, co-founder of XTRMX. “Media Composer does not need to upload or download media or even have it rendered and, reviewers do not need the editing application on their desktop. XTRMX provides a gateway into the Avid system so the reviewer can both see and comment on material as well as edit media, whether they are in the next edit bay over or halfway around the world. It’s an immersive experience that redefines collaborative post.”

XTRMX’s innovative video review media engine xView and the ediX remote editing platform are to be certified by Avid and will be available soon through the Avid Marketplace and covered by Avid’s sales network in more than 140 countries worldwide.

XTRMX customer, Moshe Barkat, CEO ColorTime LLC, a North Hollywood-based digital media content creation, management and distribution firm, elaborates on the impact of using XTRMX as part of the workflow, “One of ColorTime’s clients is a large, geographically diverse organization of reviewers who evaluate all content for compliance to meet their internal broadcast standards. This requires all program material to be viewed and evaluated for both visual action and aural content by review staff that is scattered across North America. The review staff requires reliable playout of both image and sound on platforms ranging from Microsoft Windows variants to Apple OS X, running on desktop, laptop, and even tablet hardware." Moshe continues, “xView by XTRMX enables ColorTime to provide program content for review staff anywhere, anytime, and on any platform... In the design phase of this project, no other product could be found that offered the combination of user convenience and reliability that xView provides.”

Ed Caracappa, Avid Sr. Director Global Alliance elaborates: “The solution offered by XTRMX delivers on the need to manipulate and review media wherever it is, simultaneously and instantly. This new paradigm is well aligned with Avid’s commitment to offer the most comprehensive tools and workflow solutions to create, distribute and optimize media. Our relationship with XTRMX will foster the development of a compelling integration with the MediaCentral Platform that will result in faster time to air and significantly simplified and shortened creative and production pipelines. Once development and certification have been completed, XTRMX’s products will be available for sale via the Avid sales network. Avid is committed to continued growth of our Alliance Partner Program and is excited to have XTRMX be a part of it.”

Improving the Bottom Line with XTRMX Technology

The XTRMX solutions disrupt any current real time collaborative technologies. It brings a new concept to a market saturated with existing solutions: screen share software, for example, is not optimized for media management, as it corrupts the image and playout in addition to slow responsiveness, making it unsuitable for true collaborative media review and editing. Instead of merely sharing a screen, XTRMX has created a distributed system that leverages the full power of all workstations involved in a collaborative session. As a result, the image quality, responsiveness and ergonomics of the platform perform as if the software is installed on each of the user’s workstations, allowing remote users to work together on their remote content simultaneously and instantly, ultimately saving them a significant amount of time and money. “This is a fundamental game-changer to the media industry. We designed XTRMX to become the backbone for any collaborative media manipulation. With the value of the worldwide media market estimated in the tens of billions of dollars (USD), and with the potential applications in other industries, we’re forecasting the earning potential of this revolution to be in the hundreds of millions of dollars,” states Ram.

The revolutionary XTRMX framework is powered by an on-the-fly transcoding and processing engine that delivers media content on demand by streaming, without uploading or downloading the source itself. XTRMX relies on a secure and extremely low-latency protocol (less than 40 millisecond latency) developed in-house, allowing every user in a collaborative session to be in sync with other team members. Any change applied by any user is automatically reflected on all other users’ in the session.

True Immersive Collaboration for Avid Users

Integrating XTRMX with Avid enables remote multi-user review of MediaCentral assets as well as in the current sequence directly in Avid Media Composer. Each user has control via the XTRMX multi-user data sync system, creating a true real-time collaborative experience that enhances productivity among teams. The result is better content created faster and more efficiently, delivering a serious return on investment.

“Joining forces with a media giant such as Avid takes XTRMX technology to new heights,” says Ram. “With Avid’s well-established presence in the professional media market and its cross organizational workflow coverage, XTRMX’s integration into Avid’s toolset brings a new and innovative approach to content creation.” Ram adds, “And for the facility’s bottom line, it's a game changer. Completely removing any barrier to sharing and collaboration, Avid customers using XTRMX can reduce time on projects by up to 30%, saving time and money while outputting a better end product.”

Beyond Media

XTRMX solutions are optimized for any instance where content needs collaborative review and assessment and extends well beyond the media/entertainment industry, offering a disruptive workflow enhancement to any discipline where content, users and systems are apart. In the AR/VR industry, designers can collaborate on the same model regardless of their geographical location; two doctors on opposite sides of the world can inspect MRI DICOM results, manipulate and analyze it together as if they were in the same room; civil engineers, managers and clients can interface with the same construction plan, adding lawyers, nimbly navigating challenges and adjusting plans as if they were around the same table; and so on.

To learn more, please visit www.xtrmx.com

About XTRMX

A leading innovator in remote collaborative video editing and review solutions, XTRMX works to provide users with a native experience that renders versioning and needless back and forth approval processes obsolete, therefore reduce and simplify post-productions pipelines. With xView, a leading video review tool for the pro video production market and ediX, a solution for proxy-free and remote editing workflows, XTRMX creates value for creatives by enabling simultaneous & real time video manipulation. Powered by the groundbreaking XTRMX SDK media engine, these solutions work to simplify syncing media content and data between remote users, content and storages enabling them to work together as if they’re all in the same room. Connect with XTRMX on Facebook , Linkedin or by visiting www.xtrmx.com.

Press Contact

Harel Ram

harel.ram@xtrmx.com

+972 54-444-2664

www.xtrmx.com

####