AVIWEST Launches HE4000 HEVC Encoder for Live UHD Video Delivery

SAINT-GRÉGOIRE, France — Oct. 17, 2017 — AVIWEST, a global provider of video contribution systems, today announced the HE4000 HEVC encoder, the broadcast industry's first encoder to enable live UHD (4K) video delivery over unmanaged networks in a compact ½-RU design that reduces space requirements, enabling broadcasters to cost-effectively address consumer demand for superior-quality live content, delivered via 4G/LTE, satellite (Ka- and Ku-band, BGAN), wired IP network, or a combination of IP links. By combining HEVC encoding and AVIWEST's SafeStreams® technology, the HE4000 dramatically reduces bandwidth costs while guaranteeing superior video quality.

"Today's media organizations are challenged like never before to satisfy the insatiable consumer demand for live and on-demand content — including ultra-high-definition video — delivered on the broadest range of devices," said Philippe Gonon, VP of innovation at AVIWEST. "Until now, there has been no way to deliver UHD content over unmanaged IP networks, because it required too much bandwidth. The combination of HEVC and AVIWEST's SafeStreams bonding technology now makes this achievable. The HE4000 is the latest demonstration of AVIWEST's commitment to helping its broadcast customers gain an edge on the competition."

Combining 10-bit and 4:2:2 HEVC encoding with the latest generation of AVIWEST's SafeStreams contribution technology ensures reliable delivery of live SD, HD, and UHD video over IP at low latencies and bit rates. The platform is compatible with the latest HDR formats and allows broadcasters to encode up to four simultaneous HD video streams or a single 4K UHD channel from a single encoder.

AVIWEST's SafeStreams technology implements an intelligent IP bonding stack and powerful contribution network protocols, such as the HARQ (Hybrid Automatic Repeat Request) mechanism to ensure the HE4000 can deliver live video even in the midst of unpredictable and unmanaged network conditions. This enables broadcasters to provide news and sports coverage from any location around the world.

The HE4000 contribution encoder offers integration with the AVIWEST DMNG Manager and DMNG StreamHub receiver, decoder, and distribution platform, enabling stations to receive content and monitor, manage, and control all transmissions with a single interface.

More information on AVIWEST and its products is available at www.aviwest.com.

# # #

About AVIWEST (www.aviwest.com)

AVIWEST is a global provider of video contribution systems for live streaming over bonded 3G/4G cellular and satellite networks. Headquartered in Saint-Grégoire, France, AVIWEST offers broadcasters cost-effective, reliable, and mobile video solutions specifically designed to respond to the challenges of remote live newsgathering. The company's flagship digital mobile newsgathering solution has been chosen by tier-one broadcasters in more than 80 countries for breaking news and live events coverage.

Link to Word Doc: www.202comms.com/AVIWEST/171017AVIWEST.doc

Photo Links: www.202comms.com/AVIWEST/AVIWEST-HE4000.png

Photo Caption: AVIWEST HE4000 HEVC 4K Contribution Encoder

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

Share it on Twitter: https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=.@AVIWEST%20Launches%20HE4000%20HEVC%20Encoder%20for%20Live%20UHD%20Video%20Delivery%20-%20https://goo.gl/aUHr7y