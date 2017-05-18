VITEC Leads Streaming Market Innovation at InfoComm 2017

SUNNYVALE, Calif. -- May 18, 2017 -- VITEC, a worldwide leader in advanced video encoding and streaming solutions, will demonstrate its broadcast-grade integrated IPTV and digital signage platform, EZ TV; a new generation of the industry's most advanced, high-quality HEVC codec for the MGW Ace end-to-end 4:2:2 HEVC encoder and decoder solution; and its House of Worship Multi-Site Streaming Solution in booth 4761 at InfoComm 2017, June 14-16, at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida. In addition the company will present an InfoComm CTS training session focused on IPTV & Digital Signage for large venues.

"End-users are seeking an affordable, high-quality video streaming solution to reliably distribute their in-house television and live and offline video," said Philippe Wetzel, CEO of VITEC. "With that in mind, at InfoComm 2017, VITEC will highlight two award-winning solutions -- our portable Point-to-Point HEVC broadcast contribution solution and the comprehensive, scalable EZ TV IPTV and Digital Signage Platform -- as well as our House of Worship Solution featuring integration with the industry-leading Renewed Vision ProVideoServer, adding advanced capabilities needed for flawless multi-campus video production."

VITEC will display a range of streaming solutions throughout the booth:

* EZ TV IPTV & Digital Signage Platform

A scalable solution for in-house distribution of TV feeds and private video content and for managing IPTV streams and digital signage campaigns. Ideal for sports, entertainment, education, and enterprise facilities, VITEC's EZ TV IPTV and Digital Signage Platform allows organizations to centrally manage IPTV and signage content, automate video streaming workflows and signage campaigns, and deliver a cutting-edge streaming experience to desktop users, TVs, and mobile devices. Utilizing VITEC's hardware-based IPTV and signage end-points, users benefit from low-latency playback, real-time updating of electronic program guide, video-on-demand, time-shifted TV, user-controlled mosaic viewing of multiple channels in any format including H.264 and HEVC up to 4K, and real-time analytics. The integrated digital signage features offer easy-to-use signage authoring, administration, and analytics.

* Second-Generation HEVC Technology – World's Best HEVC Video Quality

VITEC will demonstrate its second-generation HEVC codec (GEN2) powering its MGW Ace encoder -- the industry's first portable HEVC hardware-based encoder, multi-award winning and field-proven streaming appliance. GEN2 is setting new industry standards in quality, ahead of the competition in HEVC codec efficiency by 20 percent. A white paper comparing video quality of leading encoders can be found at hevc.vitec.com.

* Point-To-Point HEVC Streaming Solution

The award-winning MGW Ace Encoder and MGW Ace Decoder is the industry's first entirely portable, hardware-based end-to-end 4:2:2 HEVC encode/decode solution. Using VITEC's proprietary second-generation HEVC Codec (GEN2), the powerful, yet compact MGW Ace Encoder provides an unmatched level of pristine video quality. In addition to offering unprecedented HEVC bandwidth-efficient compression, the MGW Ace Encoder offers H.264 encoding capabilities to support legacy applications. With a wide selection of I/Os and low power consumption using VITEC's HEVC compression chip, it's a perfect solution for streaming video, audio, and KLV metadata while in the field or on the move. For point-to-point applications, when paired with MGW Ace Decoder, the solution delivers bandwidth-efficient, artifact-free video streaming over any network, including the internet, with embedded Pro-MPEG FEC or Zixi™ error-correction capabilities.

* House of Worship Multi-Site Video Streaming Solution

VITEC's House of Worship Streaming Solution is now integrated with Renewed Vision™ ProVideoServer™. This integration allows churches to easily record one or more high-quality encoded streams from the main campus, complete with embedded time code and multi-channel audio, and play back those streams at the satellite campus at any time. The solution bundles VITEC portable encoders/decoders with the Zixi™ error-free streaming protocol, enabling reliable, cost-effective streaming for HOWs of any size.

On June 15, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. VITEC will present an InfoComm CTS Training Session titled "IP Video Distribution – IPTV & Digital Signage for Large Public Venues." The class will offer detailed insight into the AV/IT infrastructure, signal processing, distribution and playback technologies employed as well as project design requirements for stadiums, arenas, theaters, churches, and retail establishments. Attendees can earn 1.5RU toward their CTS, CTS-D, or CTS-I certification. Registration is available at http://bit.ly/2qaNfYn.

More information on VITEC's full line of products is available at www.vitec.com.

About VITEC

VITEC is a leading worldwide end-to-end video streaming solutions provider for broadcast, military and government, enterprise, sports and entertainment venues, and houses of worship. Combining broadcasting with live streaming capabilities, VITEC's H.265 (HEVC) and H.264 offering is the most extensive in the market with encoding and decoding appliances, IPTV solutions for desktops and mobile devices, and PCI cards with SDK for integration projects. VITEC's intuitive digital video solutions can be tailored to each customer's unique market needs, delivering easy-to-use technology that ensures high-quality, low-latency HD video, capturing live and recorded events for seamless distribution in a multitude of formats anytime, anywhere, to any device.

Since 1988, VITEC has been a pioneer in the design and manufacture of hardware and software for video encoding, decoding, transcoding, recording, conversion, archiving, and streaming over IP. In keeping with the company's tradition of innovation, VITEC is the first company to bring bandwidth-efficient HEVC compression technology into the field with portable streaming appliances.

All company and product names used herein may be trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective owners. © 2017 VITEC

