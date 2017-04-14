Riedel Products at the 2017 NAB Show

At this year's NAB Show, Riedel Communications will unveil its latest innovations in real-time signal distribution, networking, and intercom solutions for broadcast and live performance. Riedel's product line reflects the company's continued support of standards and interoperability, ongoing development and expansion of software app-based solutions, and groundbreaking concept of decentralized signal routing.

2017 NAB Show Product Preview

Riedel Communications

Booth C4337

New: Bolero Wireless Intercom Solution

Making its North American debut at the 2017 NAB Show, Riedel's Bolero is a game-changing new wireless intercom solution. An expandable, full-roaming, DECT-based intercom system in the license-free 1.9GHz frequency range, Bolero is fully integrated into Riedel's Artist digital matrix intercom platform. Bolero offers a rich set of features and connectivity that can be applied three ways: as an exceptional wireless beltpack, as a wireless keypanel, and -- in an industry first -- as a walkie-talkie radio. The system runs over a standards-based AES67 IP network, and its decentralized antennas connect to AES67 switches and then to Artist frames equipped with AES67 client cards to provide a fully integrated point-to-point intercom ecosystem with seamless roaming capabilities.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/Riedel/Riedel_BOLERO.jpg

Photo Caption: Bolero DECT-based Wireless Intercom System

NEW: MediorNet MultiViewer App

Making its debut at the 2017 NAB Show, Riedel's MediorNet MultiViewer App is an all-new virtual multiviewer app based on the MediorNet MicroN high-density media distribution hardware and designed to work within the MediorNet network. The MediorNet MultiViewer App delivers the benefits of a decentralized signal network by enabling multiviewer hardware to be placed anywhere it's needed, and it leverages the network for sources and removes the extra layer of gear and complexity that would be required by a large monolithic router.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/Riedel/Riedel_Multiviewer-Board.png

Photo Caption: MediorNet MultiViewer App from Riedel Communications

New: SmartPanel HandsFree App

At the 2017 NAB Show, Riedel will unveil the new HandsFree App for its SmartPanel -- the world's first key panel designed as a powerful multifunctional user interface. With the HandsFree App running on SmartPanel, users can easily and securely pair their iOS or Android handsets to their SmartPanels using Bluetooth technology. The app then enables the routing of phone audio directly through the Riedel Artist digital matrix intercom system.

New: SmartPanel

A brand-new addition to Riedel's SmartPanel multifunctional user interface family will be unveiled at the 2017 NAB Show.

Company Quote:

"At this year's NAB Show, attendees will experience how Riedel is continuing to push the edge of innovation in real-time signal distribution, networking, and intercom. New solutions range from the category-defining new Bolero wireless intercom to the all-new MediorNet MultiViewer App for our versatile MicroN hardware module, and now -- coming at the show -- an all-new version of our highly functional SmartPanel interface."

-- Thomas Riedel, CEO at Riedel Communications

Company Profile:

Riedel Communications designs, manufactures, and distributes pioneering real-time video, audio, data, and communications networks for broadcast, pro audio, event, sports, theater, and security applications. The company also provides rental services for radio and intercom systems, event IT solutions, fiber backbones, and wireless signal transmission systems that scale easily for events of any size, anywhere in the world. Founded in 1987, the company now employs more than 450 people at 19 locations in Europe, Asia, Australia, and the Americas.

Share it on Twitter:https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=.@RIEDELnet%20Products%20at%20the%202017%20%23NABShow%20%23Bolero%20-%20https://goo.gl/DNCYzj%20@NABShow

Follow Us:

https://www.facebook.com/RiedelCommunicationsInternational

https://plus.google.com/+RiedelNet/posts

https://twitter.com/RIEDELnet

https://www.linkedin.com/company/549773

https://www.youtube.com/user/riedelcommunications

https://de.pinterest.com/RIEDELnet/

https://instagram.com/riedelcommunications/

http://de.slideshare.net/RIEDELCommunications