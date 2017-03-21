DPA Microphones Shows Off Wireless Capabilities at NAB 2017

LAS VEGAS, MARCH 21, 2017 - With the industry migrating towards a wireless workflow, DPA Microphones will showcase its GSM4000 Gooseneck Shock Mount Accessory and MMP-G Modular Active Cable for MicroDot, as the latest addition to its display of sought-after broadcast microphones, at NAB 2017 (Booth C3336). These accessories create a completely wireless microphone setup, while maintaining high-quality audio during live and recorded broadcasts.

The MMP-G Modular Active Cable is an ultra-transparent preamplifier with active drive for impedance balancing to reject frequency interference. It permits the modular d:dicate capsules, including the d:dicate 4017 Shotgun Capsule or 4018 Supercardioid Capsule for booming applications, to connect to wireless systems with its fixed MicroDot connector. Available in two variations, the MMP-GR cable extends from the rear while the MMP-GS cable extends from the side. In addition, users have the option to use the new MMP-G Modular Active Cable for wireless workflows or the existing MMP-E Modular Active Cable for wired productions.

The GSM4000 Gooseneck Shock Mount Accessory is designed with an elegant clip at its end where the d:dicate capsule can be easily mounted with a preamp connected to it. It features integrated shock mount technology to ensure the perfect sound is achieved and not affected by handling noise. The GSM4000, which is available in black and is 11.5 cm (4.5 in) long, can be set up in a variety of different positions.

"We are thrilled to continue bringing reliable, elegant solutions to the broadcast market at the NAB show," says Christopher Spahr, VP of Marketing & Sales, DPA Microphones Inc. "The addition of new accessories that allow our microphones to become wireless, opens up more choices for our customers who need flexible solutions. Our R&D department has also been hard at work to develop a new solution for our mobile journalist customers. We look forward to debuting this new solution at NAB 2017."

DPA will also display its proven d:fine In-Ear Broadcast Headset Microphone, which encompasses best-in-class capsules with mechanical design. This microphone consists of two cables - microphone and in-ear - that run in parallel to provide a sleek look. Two different-sized ear pads are included and DPA has taken care to safeguard against audio leakage between the in-ear drivers and the microphone capsule. Capsules can be either omnidirectional or directional, while the in-ear monitors can be either single or double-sided.

Other proven solutions on display at DPA's booth during the show will include the d:screet Lavalier Microphone, d:facto Interview Microphone, d:dicate 4017BR Shotgun Microphone, d:dicate 4018C Compact Supercardioid Microphone and d:screet 4080 Miniature Cardioid Lavalier Microphone.

