TVU Networks’ Remote Production System Uses Blackmagic Design

Fremont, CA - February 28, 2017 - Blackmagic Design today announced that TVU Networks uses its multichannel DeckLink capture and playback products as part of the new and popular TVU Remote Production System (RPS). TVU RPS is designed for broadcasting some of the world’s most exciting live events for news, sports, once-in-a-lifetime events and more.

TVU RPS is an alternative to large production trucks and field crews, allowing broadcasters to do multi-camera remote production for live coverage without the costs associated with expensive dedicated fiber link, extensive dedicated transmission equipment and large groups of on-site production crews. Instead of always relying on using on-location production trucks and large production crews, TVU RPS allows broadcasters to leverage their existing studio control room staff and equipment and a public Internet connection from the field for remote production.

TVU RPS is comprised of a 1.5RU transmitter for encoding and a receiver for decoding, combined with a web interface for monitoring and controlling the transmission. A single RPS transmitter can encode up to six synchronized camera feeds and transmit high quality IP video to the TVU receiver using public Internet. Through the Blackmagic products, TVU is able to transmit low latency feeds from cameras in SD, HD and up to 1080i to the RPS receiver, giving customers the ability to broadcast high quality without relying on a full crew and dedicated transmission equipment.

“In designing TVU RPS, we wanted to build a solution that reflected the professional quality our customers have come to expect from TVU. The market response to TVU RPS has been tremendous since its introduction,” said Paul Shen, CEO, TVU Networks. “Blackmagic was the partner we felt offered the best capture and playback components for TVU RPS after carefully evaluating all potential providers. We are extremely pleased with the performance of the Blackmagic solution as well as their first rate customer support.”

“Being able to affordably pull together multi-cam remote production for live coverage is vital for broadcasters of all sizes, and we are incredibly proud to be a part of the TVU RPS line,” said Dan May, President, Blackmagic Design. “As we have continued to innovate with new DeckLink product lines, it has been amazing to see TVU build new products that consistently disrupt and change the way broadcasters work. TVU absolutely is one of our biggest and most exciting OEM partners.”

About TVU Networks

Already in use by hundreds of leading broadcast organizations around the world, the TVU Networks family of IP transmission solutions gives broadcasters and organizations a powerful and reliable tool to distribute live video content to broadcast, online and mobile platforms. The TVU Networks suite of solutions has been used to deliver professional-quality live HD footage of a number of important events around the world including the World Cup, both Summer and Winter Olympic Games, U.S. presidential elections, natural disasters, the 2013 Papal conclave, the Super Bowl, the 2015 Papal visit to the United States and several international sporting events. For more information about TVU Networks solutions, please visit www.tvunetworks.com.

About Blackmagic Design

Blackmagic Design creates the world’s highest quality video editing products, digital film cameras, color correctors, video converters, video monitoring, routers, live production switchers, disk recorders, waveform monitors and real time film scanners for the feature film, post production and television broadcast industries. Blackmagic Design’s DeckLink capture cards launched a revolution in quality and affordability in post production, while the company’s Emmy™ award winning DaVinci color correction products have dominated the television and film industry since 1984. Blackmagic Design continues ground breaking innovations including 6G-SDI and 12G-SDI products and stereoscopic 3D and Ultra HD workflows. Founded by world leading post production editors and engineers, Blackmagic Design has offices in the USA, UK, Japan, Singapore and Australia. For more information, please go to www.blackmagicdesign.com.