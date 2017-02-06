TSL Products Showcases Solutions for Hybrid SDI/IP Workflows at NAB 2017

MARLOW, UK – 6th February 2017 -Leading broadcast equipment manufacturer, TSL Products, will showcase its latest range of audio monitoring products, broadcast control systems, and power management tools at NAB 2017 on booth N5615. In particular, TSL will be highlighting the following products:

MPA Monitor Range

The new MPA (Monitor Audio Plus) range provides users with an intuitive yet flexible audio monitoring tool that allows facilities to future proof their workflows. Whether checking incoming feeds on an Outside Broadcast (OB), or creating a custom monitoring mix for production staff, the MPA family is ideal for hybrid workflows with established I/O – such as MADI, SDI, AES-3 and analog – while also embracing the industry’s rapid move to Audio over IP workflows with support for Dante and Ravenna.

The new products are available in two models: Solo offers the ability to listen to any channel, while Mix enables the user to create a simple monitoring mix. The shallow unit depth of 100mm makes them both ideal for the broadcast OB environment. The built-in web server enables all units to be configured, monitored and controlled remotely via an intuitive web interface.

PAM range

TSL will be showcasing its award-winning PAM range of precision audio monitors. PAM supports stereo, multichannel, multi-language and surround sound environments via a sophisticated, intuitive control interface.

Visitors to the TSL booth will be able to see the latest updates to the PAM-IP range. Designed to monitor audio directly from an IP stream without superfluous format conversion hardware, the new PAM-IP eases the transition to an all-IP workflow. It is ideally suited to meet the needs of any facility involved in the production and transmission of live productions such as sports, news, and live events.

The PAM-IP range can monitor video, audio and its associated metadata from either a traditional 3G-SDI connection or a S2022-6 IP stream. It is designed to work seamlessly in a hybrid environment where an SDI, AES and analog based infrastructure can be monitored alongside an IP-based infrastructure. With this array of connectivity options, the PAM-IP range offers more format flexibility than any monitoring device currently available.

TallyMan system expansion and ongoing growth

TSL Products has experienced rapid growth in the adoption of TallyMan, its advanced broadcast control system. Now with over 1,000 installations worldwide, the system continues to evolve to now include support for IP and 4K production environments. TSL’s TallyMan advanced broadcast control system can help co-ordinate critical broadcast infrastructure components, providing broadcast facilities around the world with a platform to control multiple pieces of kit from different vendors, including routers, under-monitor displays, multiviewers and vision mixers.

TallyMan can also be integrated with TSL's IDS digital signage and facility management solution and InSite, the company's infrastructure management software to provide truly facility-wide broadcast control. These solutions feature a simplified format that helps users gain control of their systems' increasing system complexity.

TallyMan can be easily configured to monitor and control all infrastructure elements via traditional push-button, or a Virtual Panel, to ensure that creative teams, talent and camera operators are aware and in control of key systems throughout the production.

Thanks to its ease of use and configuration flexibility, the Virtual Panel option now accounts for over 50% of TallyMan panel sales. Utilizing a ‘plug and play’ install method, users can access the powerful functionality provided in every TallyMan system out-of-the-box, through an intuitive interface that is fully customizable to end users’ requirements.

"As workflows migrate from analog to MADI, or from MADI to Audio over IP, most broadcasters find themselves having to go through a transitional period where many standards may be in use. To help with the transition, our solutions are specifically designed to facilitate the move to IP at a pace that suits the individual needs of customers. Whether you work in live production, a large broadcast facility, in Outside Broadcast, or a live studio environment, TSL Products delivers a range of solutions that allow you to focus on making great content," explains Mark Davies Director of Products and Technology at TSL Products.