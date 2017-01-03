DPA Microphones Launches New Chinese Website

DPA Microphones has strengthened its presence in China by launching a dedicated website that delivers product information, Microphone University articles, company news and content of specific relevance to the Chinese market in Chinese.

With a population of over 1.3 billion and growing demand for high end products to satisfy its burgeoning broadcast and pro audio industries, China is a key target for many western manufacturers and DPA is no exception.

Ken Kimura, Managing Director of DPA’s APAC Office, says: “China is a very important market for us, but its sheer size does make it challenging. To be successful in this market you need more than just great products – you also need to get closer to your customers by providing them with relevant information in their own language. Our new website will help us achieve this by making it easy for Chinese audio professionals to identify the best DPA microphone for their needs. We know we have an exceptional range of high end products and we believe this new resource will significantly benefit our existing and potential customers.”

Kimura adds that the website will also increase direct support to DPA’s distributor, Digital Media Technology (DMT), and their sales network.

Clement Choi, Managing Director of DMT, says: “DPA is known worldwide for its Microphone University that provides educational content to its website visitors. The company’s deep knowledge of pro audio applications gives it a special position in the market as its product development takes everything possible into consideration to deliver perfect microphone solutions. Having Microphone University available in Chinese will allow this knowledge to be spread to even more people, and this will greatly assist our sales efforts in China.”

The site will consist of regular product descriptions but also landing pages that are dedicated to each product range, as well as segments like broadcast, music recording, live sound, installation and much more. These landing pages will show pictures, videos and more to illustrate how DPA mics can solve the challenges of miking various sound sources, including traditional Chinese instruments.

Together with the Microphone University articles, the new Chinese DPA site will be a huge source of information for Chinese audio aficionados who want the best in microphones.

To experience the new site, please visit www.dpamicrophones.cn

