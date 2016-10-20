Clear-Com Launches Agent-IC for Android at LDI 2016

Clear-Com®, the provider in real-time communication solutions, has officially launched the Android version of Agent-IC™ – the mobile app that enables remote users of Eclipse HX digital matrix intercom systems to securely connect and communicate with their smart devices including wearables. The Agent-IC app for Android immediately follows the recent release of Apple iOS version of Agent-IC.



“Functionally, Agent-IC is a mobile intercom client panel that can fit in a shirt pocket. It connects users from virtually anywhere in the world on widely-available consumer devices and over IP network infrastructures, without compromising on audio quality,” said Peter Stallard, Senior Product Manager, Clear-Com. “The app’s intuitive and simple user interface on both smart phone and tablet devices makes it easy to use and deploy across remote teams. Now with the availability of smart watches as a companion app, we have definitely taken this innovation a step further.”



Managed under central administration control from the host Eclipse-HX system, Agent-IC provides point-to-point calling, point-to-multi-point group calling, partyline, PTT, local cross-point audio level control, and notification functions. Access to the host Eclipse-HX matrix is secured by using User ID/password and audio encryption.



Agent-IC delivers excellent audio quality on both platforms, based on the G.722 codec. It is accessible via multiple IP networks, and is enhanced by user-selectable optimization to compensate for varying network conditions.



“Agent-IC adds another dimension to the Eclipse-HX system, by extending the system’s reach to provide global, on-demand access,” added Stallard. “Clear-Com already offers a breadth of hardware control key panels, integrated wireless beltpack and IP-based PC client panels; now any authorized iOS and Android smart device user can enjoy the same level of convenience, connection and mobility.”



Users of Android devices running Android OS version 5.0 and above can download and install the Agent-IC app directly from the Google Play store online. Apple devices running iOS 8.0 or later can install their app from the App Store.



Together with the complete Clear-Com line of new and enhanced products, both versions of the Agent-IC app will be available for demonstration at LDI 2016 in Booth 1623.



