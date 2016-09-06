Pebble Beach Systems integrates real time 3D graphics from Pixel Power

Pebble’s CTO Ian Cockett shakes hands with Pixel Power CEO James Gilbert

‘PixelPowered’ Software Plug-in offers Real Time 3D Graphics for Orca and Dolphin

Pebble Beach Systems, a leading automation, content management and integrated channel specialist, today announced that it has partnered with Pixel Power, an innovative supplier of broadcast graphics and playout solutions, to bring real-time 3D capabilities to its Orca and Dolphin software-defined integrated and virtualized channel solutions.

The agreement brings together two specialist industry-leading companies to offer a powerful and affordable solution for new and existing customers. Available as an option for Pebble’s integrated channel solutions, the PixelPoweredTM plug-in delivers a software-only solution for high quality 3D graphics branding.

“For playout, many broadcasters have unique customization requirements that are best met by a best-of-breed approach,” said Tom Gittins, CEO of Pebble Beach Systems. “We recognize that broadcasters value the skills, technology and expertise of specialist vendors, and appreciate their need to integrate into legacy workflows, especially for example in the areas of graphics. This new plug-in delivers close integration in an all-software environment.”

Users familiar with Pixel Power creative tools can create graphics 'jobs' in the same way they would for Pixel Power standalone graphics engines such as Clarity and LogoVision. The PixelPoweredTM plug-in integrates with Pebble's software defined channel products, providing a source of video key and fill that can be composited with other Dolphin or Orca clips and graphics. Real-time 3D performance is achieved through GPU utilization on the host machines whether they are on premises or virtualized.

“Being able to offer a choice of best-of-breed tools from different vendors is precisely the kind of value customers realize when investing in software-based broadcast solutions.” said James Gilbert, CEO of Pixel Power.

Software-based products have a true benefit over hardware in terms of agile development and integration with other systems. As an example, the shared memory interface used by the PixelPoweredTM plug-in works like a virtual DSK (down-stream keyer) allowing the 3D engine to be restarted and upgraded without affecting video playback through the Dolphin/Orca pipeline.

About Pebble Beach Systems

Pebble Beach Systems is a world leader in automation, channel in a box, integrated and virtualised playout technology, with scalable products designed for highly efficient multichannel transmission as well as complex news and sports television. Installed in more than 70 countries and with proven systems ranging from single up to over 150 channels in operation, Pebble Beach Systems offers open, flexible systems, which encompass ingest and playout automation, and complex file-based workflows. The company trades in the US as Pebble Broadcast Systems.

Web:http://www.pebble.tv

Pebble Beach Systems is a Vislink company.

About Vislink plc

Vislink plc is aleading global software and technology business specialising in solutions for the live collection, delivery and playout automation of high quality video 'from scene to screen'. For the broadcast markets, Vislink provides wireless communication solutions for the collection of live news, sport and entertainment, as well as software solutions for channel playout automation, channel-in-a-box and video content management. Vislink also provides secure video communications for surveillance and public safety applications such as law enforcement and homeland security.

Vislink employs over 250 people worldwide with offices in the UK, USA, UAE, and Singapore and manufacturing operations in the UK and the USA. Vislink has net assets of over £52 million and continuously invests in innovation. The Company is listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange (AIM: VLK). For further information, visithttp://www.vislinkplc.com.

About Pixel Power

Pixel Power provides innovative graphics production and integrated playout delivery systems for broadcasters, OB truck companies, playout facilities, post-production houses, venues and sports complexes. Our award-winning branding and promotions systems, graphics-enabled master control switchers, and sophisticated switchable graphics production systems allow producers to deliver dynamic live and pre-recorded content for any SD, HD, 4K, mobile, online or interactive application.

Pixel Power has 30 years’ experience of engineering prowess and dedication to customer support that has made it the industry’s first choice in graphics, branding and playout. With more than 2,500 installations worldwide customers include market leading broadcasters such as Al Jazeera, BBC, CBC, Disney, Discovery, Ericsson, ESPN, Sky, VIASAT and WDR.

Headquartered in Cambridge, UK and with regional offices in Grass Valley, California and Dubai, UAE, Pixel Power has a global organisation and is supported by well trained and focused distributor network.