Control Multicamera Shoots From a Single Screen Using Timecode Systems' BLINK Hub App

WORCESTER, U.K. -- Aug. 16, 2016 -- Timecode Systems Limited today announced that BLINK Hub, a new production dashboard and device control app for iOS, Android, and Mac(R), is available to download for free across app stores. BLINK Hub uses the company's long-range BLINK RF to power a real-time dashboard displaying all Timecode Systems units in use on one screen. By enabling crews to monitor and synchronise video and sound sources centrally, at the point of shooting, the app avoids the time and cost of having to manually fix any synchronisation issues during postproduction.

"As production teams seek to capture more footage from increasingly interesting camera angles, the number of sound and video sources on a shoot requiring timecode is multiplying," said Paul Scurrell, CEO of Timecode Systems. "Manually checking and rejamming every individual timecode unit at regular intervals throughout a shoot is not always an option, and fixing sync issues in postproduction is a time-consuming, manual process. BLINK Hub gives crews access to the full production workflow from wherever they are -- in the studio, on set, or on location -- directly from their smartphones, computers, or tablets, which means they can view and monitor multiple timecode sources and their sync statuses from a single screen."

The release of the app coincides with the release of a new firmware upgrade from Timecode Systems that integrates the BLINK Hub compatibility into the company's :wave timecode generator. With a :wave set as the timecode master unit, users can rely on the device's integral Wi-Fi connectivity to open the BLINK Hub app from their smartphones, tablets, or laptops. This launches a dashboard that centrally displays all Timecode Systems timecode sources on set. From there, users can monitor and control the battery levels, view sync status, and change the settings of multiple Timecode Systems' devices centrally from a single screen.

Timecode Systems is now building on this core capability by adding the functionality to remotely monitor and control from BLINK Hub the camera and audio equipment to which Timecode Systems' devices are connected.

"We've already developed a bespoke solution for Sound Devices 6-Series mixer/recorders that will not only allow audio professionals to use BLINK Hub for monitoring battery levels and basic transport control, but also for more advanced track control," Scurrell said. "Sound Devices customers will be able to use the :wave to connect to the BLINK Hub app, allowing them to view all audio tracks, arm tracks, assign track names, mark false takes, and much more, centrally from their smartphones or tablets. We're also developing similar remote sync and control solutions for a whole range of cameras, including GoPro, RED, and ARRI. These solutions will be enabled by our :pulse and SyncBac PRO products."

The BLINK Hub app is free and available to download from Apple(R) and Android app stores.

About Timecode Systems

Timecode Systems Limited designs and manufactures timecode hardware and software products that offer a reliable and user-friendly way to generate, sync, and share accurate timecode and metadata wirelessly over long-range RF and Wi-Fi. Whether a production includes one camera in a studio, multiple cameras, or a whole army of wearables or minicams on location, Timecode Systems products work together to offer television and film professionals a cohesive wireless workflow solution for syncing video and audio, sharing metadata, and remotely controlling devices via the free, multiplatform BLINK Hub app.

