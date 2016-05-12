MBC in Dubai to evaluate Pebble Beach Systems Orca for Disaster Recovery during Ramadan

Pebble Beach Systems today announced that leading Middle East broadcaster, MBC, is to evaluate the new software-defined virtualized IP channel solution, Orca, at its Dubai facility. The system, which is being supplied to MBC, is set to be tested as a disaster recovery solution during the forthcoming Ramadan period.

Orca, which was launched at last month’s NAB, offers a software-only virtual implementation of the company’s Dolphin integrated channel platform. Orca channels run in a virtual machine (VM) in a private cloud with IP inputs and outputs, and the real game changer is Orca’s ability to create new IP channels from a series of templates and to deploy them quickly into a running system without having to restart or make configuration changes. Channels can be launched and integrated into a running Marina automation system literally at the click of a button, making it the perfect solution for temporary and event-based services.

Nick Barratt, Senior Manager – Broadcast at MBC confirms: “We have partnered with Pebble Beach Systems for a number of years, having initially adopted the Pebble Beach Systems Neptune automation solution for our playout. We are planning to migrate the playout of all existing channels to the company’s Marina platform over the coming 12 months, and look forward to testing the new virtualized IP integrated channel – Orca – under Marina control for use in Disaster Recovery.”