Blackmagic Design Selects TICO Lightweight Compression to Move to Live Video Production over IP

NAB 2016, Las Vegas, USA - April 18, 2016 - intoPIX, an innovative technology provider of video compression solutions, welcomes Blackmagic Design, one of the world's leading manufacturers of broadcast video equipment, amongst the adopters of TICO.

Submitted as SMPTE RDD35 to enable compatibility and interoperability between manufacturers and broadcasters, TICO is an advanced, visually lossless compression technology designed to be the standard for moving live content efficiently over IP networks.

Blackmagic Design will be launching video solutions that support live transmission over Ethernet networks. The TICO compatible products will include the TICO 4:1 visually lossless compression algorithms from intoPIX that make it possible to convert and transmit high-quality video streams with extremely low latency and allows them to transport HD or Ultra HD video streams over IP networks.

“Broadcasters have been asking us for video over IP solutions for quite some time” said Grant Petty, CEO Blackmagic Design. “The TICO codec delivers incredible image quality with extremely low latency and we believe it is the ideal codec for our IP video solutions. Our partnership with intoPIX means we will be able to offer our customers advanced HD and Ultra HD video over IP products that will integrate with other TICO compatible studios and broadcasters around the world.”

“Blackmagic Design’s decision to launch new products in the market embedding TICO compression, eases the way for broadcasters and audiovisual professionals to transition towards 4K/UHD and new video over IP workflows, by bringing more power, more flexibility and a significantly reduced complexity and cost of ownership to this process,” said Gael Rouvroy, intoPIX CTO and founder.

About intoPIX

intoPIX is an innovative technology provider of compression, image processing and security solutions to audiovisual equipment manufacturers. We are passionate about offering people a higher quality image experience and have developed FPGA IP-cores and software tools that enable leading-edge TICO Lightweight compression, JPEG 2000 compression, security, low latency video over IP and hardware enforcement. More information on our company, customers and products can be found on www.intopix.com.

About Blackmagic Design

Blackmagic Design creates the world’s highest quality video editing products, digital film cameras, color correctors, video converters, video monitoring, routers, live production switchers, disk recorders, waveform monitors and real time film scanners for the feature film, post production and television broadcast industries. Blackmagic Design’s DeckLink capture cards launched a revolution in quality and affordability in post production, while the company’s Emmy™ award winning DaVinci color correction products have dominated the television and film industry since 1984. Blackmagic Design continues ground breaking innovations including 6G-SDI and 12G-SDI products and stereoscopic 3D and Ultra HD workflows. Founded by world leading post production editors and engineers, Blackmagic Design has offices in the USA, UK, Japan, Singapore and Australia. For more information, please go to www.blackmagicdesign.com.