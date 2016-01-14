DPA Microphones Expands d:vote™ Instrument Microphones With New Line of Mounts

Accessory options now include three new instrument clips, further enhancing DPA’s ‘one microphone fits all’ approach

LONGMONT, CO, JANUARY 14, 2016 — DPA Microphones continues to expand its line of d:vote™ Instrument Microphones with the addition of three never-before-available mount options — a Clamp Mount with an especially strong grip that allows it to anchor to every instrument possible, a Microphone Stand Mount and an Accordion Clip. The d:vote™ line allows one microphone to be utilized across various classifications of instruments, with a simple switch of the mount.

The award-winning d:vote™ 4099 Condenser Microphone is one of the most natural-sounding instrument microphone solutions available today. Like all DPA microphones, it rejects unwanted noise and accurately captures the natural sound of the instrument. The d:vote™ is designed to sound impressive during any performance – from rock-and-roll to classical orchestras and everything in between.

The d:vote™ microphone line is designed for use with every woodwind and acoustical instrument, the most popular being guitar, violin, cello and trumpet/saxophone. DPA also offers four different d:vote™ touring kits situated in sturdy Peli™ cases, with quantities of four or 10 microphones packed in a pencil case as well as 10 or 25 mounts, respectively. The kits come with everything needed for classical or rock styles to bring high-quality sound anywhere in the world. The Kevlar reinforced cable is available in two sizes, the slim 1.6 mm (0.06 in) cable or the heavy-duty 2.2 mm (0.09 in), both durable and able to withstand even the most rigorous concert tours.

With these latest mounting solutions added to the accessory list, an even wider array of musicians can now use DPA microphones without having to purchase a new microphone for each different instrument they have. The AC4099 Clip for the Accordion, which is an instrument often played with a lot of gusto and can prove to be difficult to mic during recordings and live performances. This clip is mounted directly on the accordion, which typically requires a minimum of two microphones – one at the left/right hand side and one at the base/treble area. The musician can choose to either attach the clip permanently to the instrument using screws or temporarily using adhesive.

The new SM4099 Stand Mount makes it possible for musicians to mount the d:vote™ mic on a traditional microphone stand, while the CM4099 Clamp Mount is a clip that is designed as an all round solution that can be used for all kinds of instruments.

“The addition of these new mounting solutions makes it possible for musicians, with even the most unique acoustic instruments, to record or amplify the exact sound of their performance with the renowned d:vote™ 4099 mic,” says Christian Poulsen, CEO, DPA Microphones.

“Miking is often a matter of taste and by expanding the line of d:vote™ Instrument Microphones we can meet every wish for instrument miking. The d:vote™ 4099 microphone is the best condenser instrument microphone on the market and we want all musicians to be able to attach it to their instrument or instruments.”

The most prominent features of the DPA d:vote™ Instrument Microphones include superior natural sound, with high SPL and exceptional gain-before-feedback. This supercardioid condenser microphone also comes with a detachable cable and a versatile gooseneck extender, which further enhances its adaptability. The full line of available mounts and accessories are also designed to be flexible and easy to use, and have a gentle casing to prevent marring of the instrument. Furthermore, with the extensive adapter system, the d:vote™ Instrument Microphones can easily be used with any professional wireless system.

The list of musicians who have already discovered the benefits of the d:vote™ Instrument Microphone range from superstars like Stevie Wonder, Sting and Steve Gadd to rising stars like SHEL and Cats on Trees. These artists are calling on the microphones for both live performances and recordings, which is a testament to the product’s versatility.

For more information on the d:vote™ Instrument Microphones and available accessories, visit: http://www.dpamicrophones.com/Landing-pages/Series/dvote-Instrument-Microphones.

