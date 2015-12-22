Prime Focus Technologies to Provide DAX® Production Solution to Miramax® for Worldwide Production

Primetime Emmy® Award-winning Digital Dailies® software to manage workflows for upcoming television episodes and feature films

Prime Focus Technologies (PFT), the technology arm of Prime Focus, the world’s largest media services powerhouse, today announced it has entered into an agreement with global film and television studio Miramax®. PFT will utilize its Primetime Emmy Award-winning DAX, part of the CLEAR™ Media ERP Suite, to assist Miramax® in virtualizing its content supply chain and production workflows, helping to reduce content turnaround times, enhance efficiencies, and drive creative enablement.

DAX allows for the secure exchange, collaboration and distribution of work-in-progress materials throughout the content creation lifecycle. This includes, but is not limited to, accessing who viewed, liked, shared and downloaded content (takes, scenes, cuts and complete films/episodes), incorporating user comments and time-code stamps for content review and approvals, transcoding, batch watermarking, image management and more.

“In utilizing PFT’s production solutions, DAX and Digital Dailies, Miramax’s creative teams can view in-process production content and access it in a secure on-the-go manner,” said Patrick Macdonald-King, President, North America, Prime Focus Technologies. “PFT recently expanded upon the patent for DAX and Digital Dailies technology, demonstrating the continued evolution and development of the software.”

