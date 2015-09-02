NUGEN Audio Releases Halo Upmix, Software for Stereo-to-5.1/7.1 Upmixing for Film and TV

LEEDS, U.K. -- Sept. 2, 2015 -- At IBC2015, NUGEN Audio will introduce Halo Upmix, the first product based on the company's proprietary new processes for upmixing stereo audio to 5.1/7.1 surround in television and film productions. Available in Avid AAX, VST, and AU formats, Halo Upmix automates the creation of a stereo-to-5.1/7.1 downmix-compatible upmix with unique center channel management, and spatial density controls. Also at IBC2015, NUGEN Audio will announce that several of its existing products will now support the Leq(m) loudness standard for theatrical trailer production.

Halo Upmix provides a new solution for upmixing stereo audio to surround 5.1 or 7.1 -- an increasingly crucial requirement throughout the film and television production world and in the gaming industry. When there is no access to the original multitrack recording, performing a quality stereo-to-surround conversion can be a complex and difficult challenge. This is particularly true when downmix compatibility is critical; for instance, when consumer set-top boxes play out stereo downmixed from broadcast 5.1.

"Halo Upmix fills an important role in TV and film production," said Jon Schorah, creative director, NUGEN Audio, "It's a radical new approach to upmixing that not only provides the assurance of downmix compatibility needed for TV surround production, but also delivers enough creative malleability to satisfy film audio professionals."

Combining several technologies including frequency- and time-domain energy distribution and neural network artificial intelligence, Halo Upmix enables producers to target various upmix goals including full stable surrounds, exact downmix matching, and/or full dialog isolation. In addition to stem and group upmixing, producers can use Halo Upmix's center channel control and management to fine-tune a surround mix and to create intricate mixes when there is no access to the original stems. The solution's detailed center channel control includes NUGEN Audio's proprietary neural network-based dialog extraction.

In addition, Halo Upmix performs powerful real-time analysis of the original stereo material by identifying and extracting locational cues. This enables the solution to extend the sound panorama naturally without introducing artificial reverberation, chorusing, or delay into the downmix. In this manner, operators can preserve the inherent character of the original source material when repurposing stereo for cinematic release. Halo Upmix is downmix-safe, providing coherent spatial sound to assure high-quality downmix performance for work in which correlation between original, upmixed, and downmixed versions is imperative, such as TV repurposing. Also, full control is available for all relative surround balances -- up to 7.1 -- for those applications that require a more immersive, "big cinematic sound" experience.

"Whether their goal is naturally extracted and expanded soundscapes or full cinematic big-stage enhancement, producers can tackle upmixing tasks easily and intuitively," Schorah added. "Halo Upmix is another example of how NUGEN Audio is innovating solutions for a wide range of audio issues faced by today's TV and film post-production professionals."

In addition, NUGEN Audio is announcing support for Leq(m) loudness measurement as a free update for its recently announced VisLM-H2 loudness meter, LM-Correct 2 loudness quick fix tool, and LMB processor for batch loudness analysis and correction on multiple files. Leq(m) support provides mission-critical capabilities for audio professionals who work on theatrical trailer production and will complement the extensive ITU loudness measurement capabilities already available in NUGEN Audio loudness products.

Halo Upmix is now available directly from NUGEN Audio and through resellers at an estimated retail price of $499. A special introductory price of $449 will be available until Oct. 31. Additional information about Halo Upmix and the entire NUGEN Audio product family can be found at www.nugenaudio.com.

